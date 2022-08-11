Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Kennett boy finalist in USA Mullet competition
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett is in the running for a big prize, if his mane is voted supreme. Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Voting for the competition began online Monday, August 15 and runs through Friday, August...
KFVS12
$106 million in revitalization funds to be distributed across Illinois, including Carbondale and Anna
(KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker along with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced new investments in Illinois’ downtowns and main streets. including two Heartland communities. The program will invest $2,055,040 for the city of Carbondale’s downtown arts and entertainments district, while also investing $812,930 for the...
KFVS12
Illinois launching community health care program for seniors
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois senior citizens could have more convenient access to health care starting next summer. The Pritzker administration announced a new holistic care program Monday morning to provide an alternative for those who don’t want to live in nursing homes. Gov. JB Pritzker and leaders from several...
KFVS12
Jour De Fete in Ste. Genevieve, Mo
Organization supports individuals who have lost loved ones to homicide. A new organization is now meeting with individuals who have lost loved ones due to homicide. Thousands were out in Ste. Genevieve for their annual Jour De Fete event. Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants discuss better living conditions. Updated: Aug....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Loved ones of homicide victims meet to offer emotional support
THEBES, Ill. (KFVS) - A new Heartland group is now meeting up with individuals who have been impacted by a loss due to violence. The organization called Hear Our Cry met up in Thebes on Sunday and is supporting individuals that have lost a loved one due to homicide in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
KFVS12
New mental health crisis hotline available for Missouri farmers
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There is now a place where Missouri farmers can get easy access to mental health resources. The Missouri Department of Agriculture launched the 24/7 AgriStress Helpline earlier this month. According to one study, between 2003 and 2017, the suicide rate among rural Missourians grew by 78 percent.
KFVS12
Jour de Fete event brings thousands to Downtown Ste. Genevieve
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands came out to Ste. Genevieve this weekend for the annual Jour de Fete event. Visitors were able to take advantage of the hundreds of vendor booths that lined the streets in the downtown part of the city. On hand was plenty of food, music,...
KFVS12
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
COLLEGE CORNER, Ind. (WXIX) - A school bus carrying 30 students crashed into a home near the Ohio-Indiana state line around 7:45 a.m. Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police. The bus driver, 55-year-old Steven Posco, went into cardiac arrest while driving and hit...
RELATED PEOPLE
KFVS12
Police across the country dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Police are speaking out against social media posts claiming a serial killer is active in multiple locations around the country. A post which claimed a serial killer or abductor was operating in Mount Juliet, a suburb of Nashville, made the rounds on some local Facebook pages and groups, WSMV reported.
KFVS12
First Alert: Heavy rain could cause flash flooding today
(KFVS) - Rain with isolated storms are pushing into the Heartland. Southeast Missouri will likely see the heaviest rain through the day, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. Isolated areas could see 3 inches of rain. Heavy rain will increase the risk for flash flooding, especially for locations...
Comments / 0