Missouri State

KFVS12

Kennett boy finalist in USA Mullet competition

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett is in the running for a big prize, if his mane is voted supreme. Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Voting for the competition began online Monday, August 15 and runs through Friday, August...
KENNETT, MO
KFVS12

Illinois launching community health care program for seniors

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois senior citizens could have more convenient access to health care starting next summer. The Pritzker administration announced a new holistic care program Monday morning to provide an alternative for those who don't want to live in nursing homes. Gov. JB Pritzker and leaders from several...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Jour De Fete in Ste. Genevieve, Mo

Organization supports individuals who have lost loved ones to homicide. A new organization is now meeting with individuals who have lost loved ones due to homicide. Thousands were out in Ste. Genevieve for their annual Jour De Fete event. Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants discuss better living conditions. Updated: Aug....
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
KFVS12

Loved ones of homicide victims meet to offer emotional support

THEBES, Ill. (KFVS) - A new Heartland group is now meeting up with individuals who have been impacted by a loss due to violence. The organization called Hear Our Cry met up in Thebes on Sunday and is supporting individuals that have lost a loved one due to homicide in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
THEBES, IL
KFVS12

New mental health crisis hotline available for Missouri farmers

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There is now a place where Missouri farmers can get easy access to mental health resources. The Missouri Department of Agriculture launched the 24/7 AgriStress Helpline earlier this month. According to one study, between 2003 and 2017, the suicide rate among rural Missourians grew by 78 percent.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

First Alert: Heavy rain could cause flash flooding today

(KFVS) - Rain with isolated storms are pushing into the Heartland. Southeast Missouri will likely see the heaviest rain through the day, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. Isolated areas could see 3 inches of rain. Heavy rain will increase the risk for flash flooding, especially for locations...
MISSOURI STATE

