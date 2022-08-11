ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Beacon

Seminole mayor, two council members get new 3-year terms

SEMINOLE — This year’s mayoral and City Council races turned out to be mere walks in the park. Mayor Leslie Waters, who has served in office since 2013, returns to that role for a new three-year term, as the filing deadline has passed and no other mayoral candidates have filed to run. Ditto for two incumbent members of the council who were up for reelection and failed to draw any opposition.
SEMINOLE, FL
Beach Beacon

State begins work on long-discussed, much-debated Palm Harbor roundabout

PALM HARBOR — Work on the long-discussed roundabout slated for Florida Avenue and Alternate U.S. 19 is underway, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The $2.6 million project was scheduled to start Aug. 4, according to FDOT, and is expected to take nine months to complete. In addition to the roundabout, which FDOT describes as a circular intersection without signal equipment in which traffic flows around a center island, the project will also include drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, new sidewalks, a shared use path and landscaping.
PALM HARBOR, FL
Beach Beacon

East Lake student charged with making school threat

A 15-year-old student from East Lake High School was arrested Aug. 15 after another student received a message that a shooting and bombing would take place at the school. According to a police report, the student who received the message posted a screen shot of the message to Snapchat, alerting other students of the threat. Deputies were contacted.
EAST LAKE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy