Class-action lawsuit filed against Ohio BMV
If you had your driver's license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you might be entitled to get some money back.
The Ohio Deputy Registers are accused of unlawfully charging a $1.50 fee to laminate your driver's license and ID cards, according to a lawsuit filed in 2019 against the BMV.
The BMV has disputed the claim.
A court has not yet made a decision on the case.
For more information on this lawsuit, including if you are included in the class action and how to opt-out, click here.
Comments / 40