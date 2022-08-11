ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Class-action lawsuit filed against Ohio BMV

By Courtney Shaw
 5 days ago
If you had your driver's license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you might be entitled to get some money back.

The Ohio Deputy Registers are accused of unlawfully charging a $1.50 fee to laminate your driver's license and ID cards, according to a lawsuit filed in 2019 against the BMV.

The BMV has disputed the claim.

A court has not yet made a decision on the case.

For more information on this lawsuit, including if you are included in the class action and how to opt-out, click here.

Zanmato
4d ago

Ohio BMV charges a $10 late fee for license plate renewal even if you weren't driving the car but yeah let's sue for a $1.50 driver's license lamination fee.

Jesse
4d ago

I, for one, have been completely distraught since they charged me that extra 1.50. I don't think I will ever be the same. 🤷‍♀️🤣

Vicky Cottrill
4d ago

the BMV probably got millions from this. but keep your $1.50 i dont want it back. it would be embarrassing to cash $1.50 check. but they got us again!!!

