In Hood’s fourth year, Leeds knows what it takes to win
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor LEEDS — Leeds began its season on the road in a jamboree game against 6A Helena on August 11 with a tough 31-2 loss. But it was the preseason, so the final score didn’t matter. Here’s what did: Leeds showed up, on the road, helmed by an experienced quarterback but […]
Trussville players help lead Post 911 to successful JV baseball season
By Patricia. A. Douglas, Special to The Tribune HOOVER — From almost not having a team and an opening game rainout to winning a state championship, the 2022 season will be one to remember for the Ryan Winslow Post 911 JV baseball team. For those efforts, the team was recognized during the 7 p.m. game […]
BBQ for The Anniston Bulldogs
Anniston, AL – The Anniston City Schools invite you to join them in kicking off this upcoming Fall athletic season the right way with a BBQ for our Bulldogs! Bring your family and friends, and let’s cheer on our AHS Football Team, Volleyball Team, Cheerleaders, Band, and Flag Football Team as they all look to get this season off to a super start! The BBQ will be Thursday, August 25, starting at 3:00 pm at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium (308 E. 18th Street, Anniston, AL 36207). This event is a district and community collaborative effort, so if you would like to donate or volunteer to help make it happen, please contact: 256-452-4519.
Why Bill Clark is walking away from the UAB football program he helped revive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A month ago, a man drove out to Bill Clark's home and dug a small hole near the mailbox, just big enough for a for sale sign to slide in. Up the driveway, Bill and Jennifer, who met on a blind date more than 30 years ago and have been together ever since, went through the motions every football coach and wife become familiar with: carefully pack up the valuables, clear out the personal effects, remove too many signs of life lest they turn off a prospective buyer.
Alabama's Andrews Sports Medicine adds 2 surgeons
Charles Pitts, MD, and Christopher Beaumont, MD, have joined Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., according to a press release sent to Becker's. Both physicians graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham's orthopedic surgery residency program in 2021. Dr. Beaumont completed his fellowship training at the...
Lass But Not Least: Going Old School
By Ken Lass Did you feel that strong blast of wind sweeping through Trussville last week? It was the collective sigh of relief from moms all over town as they sent their children back to school. There is something reassuring and nostalgic about the rumble of the yellow buses winding their way through our neighborhoods […]
Tuscaloosa County to host second chance hiring event
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August. The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment. The Tuscaloosa DA’s […]
Trussville man awarded Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year
From The Tribune staff reports PRATTVILLE — A Trussville man was awarded the Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year by the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) on Friday, August 5. Sam Hansen was presented the Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year Award at the 2022 AWF Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards (GCAA) banquet. In addition, Governor Kay […]
Yolanda Tyson, Daughter of the Late Mrs. Dorothy C. Tyson Presented August 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board
Congratulations to Yolanda Tyson of Rose Ave, daughter of the late Mrs. Dorothy C Tyson, a retired educator of Bessemer City School System, on being chosen as the August 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
Obituary: William Wendel Turner (July 19, 1941 ~ August 7, 2022)
William “Pop” Wendel Turner, 83, of Irondale, passed away on Sunday, August 7, surrounded by his family. Wendel was born in Cullman, Alabama, to Arthur and Agnes Turner. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Betty Reese and Linda Daniel. He leaves behind the love of his life, Linda McCay Turner, […]
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
World Games $14 million shortfall; ‘We have every intention...to pay our vendors,’ says CEO
The world came, competed, and left behind a sizable debt. The World Games 2022, held in Birmingham last month, cost $65.1 million to produce—$10 million less than initially projected. However, the 11-day event fell short of its revenue goals, generating about $51 million through sponsorships and ticket sales, leaving a $14.1 million shortfall, according to CEO Nick Sellers.
Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead
Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
Storms knock down trees, rip off roofs in Boaz
Straight-line winds from Monday's summer storms ripped off roofs and damaged several buildings in Boaz.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
Sunday marks 9 years since the UPS plane crash in Birmingham, Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sunday marks nine years since the UPS plane crash tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama. At 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2013, a UPS cargo plane with two pilots on board crashed during approach to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The captain of Flight 1354, 58-year-old Cerea Beal Jr., and the first officer, 37-year-old Shanda Fanning, were killed.
Planned lane closures on I-59 SB & NB, near Trussville/Pinson Exit
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 6 p.m., Tuesday, August 16, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have a right lane closure on I-59 southbound for RCC shoulder operations between Milepost 140 and Milepost 142. All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17. […]
Video interview with Alabama Governor Candidate Jimmy Blake
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Tribune Publisher, Scott Buttram, interviews Alabama Governor Candidate Jimmy Blake, about the upcoming November 8, 2022 election.
Thieves take bell belonging to Alabama church since 1940s
A week ago, the Rev. Hayward Clark had a shock. His wife, Donna, he and a friend drove into the parking lot of the Congregational Holiness Church in Piedmont, not far from the parsonage where the Clarks live. As Clark glanced at the front of the building, something was vaguely different. That’s when he realized the black, cast-iron bell the children in the congregation loved to ring was no longer in its place.
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert book Alabama show: How to get tickets
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert will perform in Alabama this fall, Red Mountain Entertainment announced Monday morning. The tour, with special guest Cory Marks, will stop at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham Friday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at...
