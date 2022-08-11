Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is extending the guaranteed payments that 100 city residents are getting under a pilot program. And he is going to use city money to get it done. The program was created back in 2021 when 110 individuals were provided to payments out of a pool of more than four thousand who applied for the 500 dollar a month payment, made with no questions asked.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO