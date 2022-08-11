Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
Related
Warwick City Council discusses license plate recognition cameras
The cameras have been causing a lot of controversy in Rhode Island but police departments say they are part of a plan aimed at fighting crime.
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
ABC6.com
91 open positions for Providence schools, two weeks out from first day of school
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With exactly two weeks till the first day of school, there are about 91 classroom vacancies in the Providence School District. The district’s chief communications officer, Nicholas Domings, told ABC 6 News that about 95% of their classroom positions are filled for the school year.
nrinow.news
Illegal mining? Town investigates allegations regarding gravel operation
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Jason Richer says that when he stumbled upon the town of North Smithfield’s regulations that govern businesses conducting earth removal, the information came as a surprise. The regulations, passed in the 1960s, require an appearance before the Zoning Board of Review to obtain a special...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valley Breeze
RIDOH recommends closing Slacks Pond Beach due to high bacteria
PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended, on Friday, closing Slacks Pond Beach in Smithfield for swimming due to high bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line at 401-222-2751. A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.
Maddie Potts Field House opens at Chariho HS
RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The “Maddie Potts Memorial Field House” opened this morning at Chariho High School. Maddie was 17-years-old and in her senior year at Chariho, when she died suddenly on the soccer field from an aneurism, back in 2017. The field house in Wood River Junction officially opened during a ceremony at 10:30 […]
mybackyardnews.com
EDGE FITNESS SOUTH ATTLEBORO OPENS AT BRISTOL PLACE
The Edge Fitness Clubs Opens its 1st Massachusetts Location in Attleboro, MA. ORANGE, Conn., August 11, 2022– The Edge Fitness Clubs, headquartered in Orange, CT, announces that they have opened their 1st Massachusetts location, located at 1190 Newport Ave. in Attleboro in the Bristol Place Shopping Plaza. The Grand...
ABC6.com
Beach in Narragansett closed on weekdays due to staff shortage
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Saturday that a Narragansett beach will be closed on the weekdays due to lack of staffing. Environment officials said starting Monday, Scarborough South State Beach will only be open on the weekends until Labor Day. The change...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Car crashes into Providence restaurant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a restaurant in Providence Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the Caribeño restaurant on Academy Avenue. ABC 6’s Dan Coates was at the scene and saw a gray Toyota being towed away. The side of the building was damaged.
Valley Breeze
Barbara L. Bowes – Smithfield
Mrs. Barbara L. Bowes, 94, died Friday, Aug. 12, at the Village at Waterman Lake in Smithfield, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Born in Haverhill, Mass., to Eugene and Mary Lawler, Barbara was the older sister of the late Gene Lawler Jr.
GoLocalProv
How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch
It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
iheart.com
Providence Continues Guaranteed Payment Program Six More Months
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is extending the guaranteed payments that 100 city residents are getting under a pilot program. And he is going to use city money to get it done. The program was created back in 2021 when 110 individuals were provided to payments out of a pool of more than four thousand who applied for the 500 dollar a month payment, made with no questions asked.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Car fire ties up traffic on East Providence bridge
Traffic was at a standstill while crews worked to put the fire out.
Attleboro business owner killed in crash
Terrance Elder, 55, of Stoughton, was identified by police Monday as the driver who was killed Friday in a single-car crash on South Avenue (Route 123).
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
ABC6.com
Crash stops traffic on Jamestown bridge
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash stopped traffic on the Jamestown bridge on Monday. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said the crash happened around 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the bridge. All lanes opened just before 11:30 a.m. Emergency personnel are still on scene and...
whatsupnewp.com
Old Canteen Restaurant, donut/coffee shop, liquor store, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are...
Motorized bicycle, motorcycle crash in Fall River
The incident occurred near the intersection of Quarry and Quequechan streets.
Valley Breeze
Dale N. Payson – Cumberland
Dale N. Payson, 76, passed away at home on Sunday, Aug. 14, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Diane (Gladu) Payson. They have been married for the past 56 years. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Harold and Mildred (Roberts) Payson....
Life’s a Beach for This Rhode Island Camel [VIDEO]
It was a sight you had to see to believe as a camel was caught taking a stroll down the shoreline of a beach over the weekend. Erin Thorkilsen had herself a beach day Aug. 13 at Moonstone Beach in Wakefield, Rhode Island, when the strangest animal walked right in front of her. Of all things to see at a beach, a camel would be the last you'd expect.
Comments / 0