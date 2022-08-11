ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Smithfield, RI

Smithfield, RI
North Smithfield, RI
North Smithfield, RI
Valley Breeze

RIDOH recommends closing Slacks Pond Beach due to high bacteria

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended, on Friday, closing Slacks Pond Beach in Smithfield for swimming due to high bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line at 401-222-2751. A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.
SMITHFIELD, RI
WPRI 12 News

Maddie Potts Field House opens at Chariho HS

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The “Maddie Potts Memorial Field House” opened this morning at Chariho High School. Maddie was 17-years-old and in her senior year at Chariho, when she died suddenly on the soccer field from an aneurism, back in 2017. The field house in Wood River Junction officially opened during a ceremony at 10:30 […]
RICHMOND, RI
mybackyardnews.com

EDGE FITNESS SOUTH ATTLEBORO OPENS AT BRISTOL PLACE

The Edge Fitness Clubs Opens its 1st Massachusetts Location in Attleboro, MA. ORANGE, Conn., August 11, 2022– The Edge Fitness Clubs, headquartered in Orange, CT, announces that they have opened their 1st Massachusetts location, located at 1190 Newport Ave. in Attleboro in the Bristol Place Shopping Plaza. The Grand...
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

Beach in Narragansett closed on weekdays due to staff shortage

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Saturday that a Narragansett beach will be closed on the weekdays due to lack of staffing. Environment officials said starting Monday, Scarborough South State Beach will only be open on the weekends until Labor Day. The change...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Car crashes into Providence restaurant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a restaurant in Providence Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the Caribeño restaurant on Academy Avenue. ABC 6’s Dan Coates was at the scene and saw a gray Toyota being towed away. The side of the building was damaged.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Barbara L. Bowes – Smithfield

Mrs. Barbara L. Bowes, 94, died Friday, Aug. 12, at the Village at Waterman Lake in Smithfield, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Born in Haverhill, Mass., to Eugene and Mary Lawler, Barbara was the older sister of the late Gene Lawler Jr.
SMITHFIELD, RI
GoLocalProv

How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch

It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
BARRINGTON, RI
iheart.com

Providence Continues Guaranteed Payment Program Six More Months

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is extending the guaranteed payments that 100 city residents are getting under a pilot program. And he is going to use city money to get it done. The program was created back in 2021 when 110 individuals were provided to payments out of a pool of more than four thousand who applied for the 500 dollar a month payment, made with no questions asked.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
ABC6.com

Crash stops traffic on Jamestown bridge

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash stopped traffic on the Jamestown bridge on Monday. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said the crash happened around 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the bridge. All lanes opened just before 11:30 a.m. Emergency personnel are still on scene and...
Valley Breeze

Dale N. Payson – Cumberland

Dale N. Payson, 76, passed away at home on Sunday, Aug. 14, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Diane (Gladu) Payson. They have been married for the past 56 years. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Harold and Mildred (Roberts) Payson....
CUMBERLAND, RI
FUN 107

Life’s a Beach for This Rhode Island Camel [VIDEO]

It was a sight you had to see to believe as a camel was caught taking a stroll down the shoreline of a beach over the weekend. Erin Thorkilsen had herself a beach day Aug. 13 at Moonstone Beach in Wakefield, Rhode Island, when the strangest animal walked right in front of her. Of all things to see at a beach, a camel would be the last you'd expect.
WAKEFIELD, MA

