The Truth About Hilary And David From Love It Or List It
Hilary Farr and David Visentin have great chemistry on Love It or List it, but there is more to them than meets the eye. Here is everything you need to know.
What Is A Bidet Toilet Seat And Do You Need One In Your Home?
If recurring national toilet paper shortages have left you on guard, you're probably wondering about the often raved about bidet toilet seat.
Is The Least Expensive Patio Furniture At IKEA Worth Buying?
IKEA has plenty of options for a home designer on a budget. But do they stand the test of time? Let's look at the least expensive patio furniture at IKEA.
The Return Policy For Home Goods At Amazon
Amazon is a great place to shop for many items, especially since you don't even have to leave your home. However, they have varied return policies.
Why Keeping Taxidermy In Your Home Is Considered Unlucky
Feng shui experts note that some décor choices could bring negative vibes to your home. Here's why keeping taxidermy in your home is considered unlucky.
Is Shiplap Going Out Of Style?
Shiplap has been seen all over the walls of HGTV homes and made its way into viewers' homes over the past decade. So, is shiplap going out of style?
Why You Should Use Daylight Bulbs In Your Kitchen
We tend to spend a lot of time in the kitchen so it should be a comfortable and inviting space. Here's a cheap and easy upgrade you can install in no time.
How To Make Your Stove Last A Long Time
If you want to help your stove last a long time, you need to care for it, which means regular cleaning and proper maintenance to stave off any major issues.
Is There A Difference Between A Family Room And A Living Room?
While some may use the terms family room and living room interchangeably, there are distinct differences between the two, rooted in their purpose and aesthetic.
What Is A Double-Paned Window And Do You Have Them?
Most people don't replace their windows very often, so it is hard to know what is the best product for you. What is a double-paned window and do you have them?
The Property Brothers' Tip For Designing A Bedroom Both Partners Will Love
From decor to location, there's a lot that goes into making your perfect bedroom. Here are some excellent tips from the Property Brothers that'll inspire you.
Create Zen Ambience In Your Yard With These Simple Elements
You don't need a complete renovation to make a big impact on the tranquility of your garden. Follow these tips and your space will transform before your eyes.
How To Properly Fold A Bath Towel
Folding your laundry is one of the more menial but essential household chores. On that note, here's how you can properly fold a bath towel to save space.
How To Make Custom Wallpaper Using Old Book Pages
The greatest part about making your own wallpaper is there are no limits to what you can do. Here's how to make a custom wallpaper using old book pages.
Mina Starsiak Hawk's Tips For Painting Your Front Door
If you want to make some changes to the curb appeal of your home, a new color of front door is a great place to start. Here are some tips for painting it.
David Bromstad Shows How To DIY Your Own Wall Art
If you want art that really speaks to your personality, make it yourself. David Bromstad has some tips on creating some simple DIY art that matches your home.
Why Feng Shui Says To Keep Your Houseplants Out Of Your Bedroom
The bedroom is the perfect place to use feng shui, but plants are not conducive to restorative slumber. Here's why you should keep plants out of your bedroom.
Should You Wash Your Seasonal Clothes Before Storing Them?
It's exciting to prepare for a new season until you realize you don't know how to store your seasonal clothes properly. We've got you covered.
Are Accent Walls Going Out Of Style?
An accent wall might be noticeably or subtly different from the rest of the room, but is this technique going out of style? Here's what you need to know.
