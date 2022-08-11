Last year my electric bill was$ 438.99 … this year I put a mini split system in my home. A 12000/12000/9000/9000 and it has been wonderful. And my bill this month $218.13!!!!Are use Cranson heating and air and install everything tax included was eight grand for install
I have been installing them for over 15 years. I own a Real estate development company. I have found that I prefer a one to one, indoor to outdoor unit ratio. I have never had any issues with those installations. Every multi unit installation I have seen has some issues. Most are not installation issues. Minisplits are far more energy efficient (hot and cold) than any window unit and perform much better. In some applications they are a better move than central units. (Attics, mancaves, one bedroom units, RVs, Sheds, barns……)
