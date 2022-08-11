ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WebMD

Rainwater Unsafe to Drink Amid ‘Forever Chemicals’: Study

Aug. 15, 2022 – It’s unsafe to drink rainwater due to the ongoing presence of “forever chemicals,” according to a new study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology. Researchers found major environmental contamination of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are human-made chemicals...
HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Study: 'Forever Chemicals' PFOS in Water-Repellant Causes Liver Cancer

A recent study found a connection between liver cancer in humans and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, also known as PFOS, which is one of the common "forever chemicals" and is present in a water-repellant product. After concerns about its environmental effects and toxicity, PFOS-once a key component in the water-repelling product known...
CANCER
Ars Technica

New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray

The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

A Deadly Type of Skin Cancer Is on the Rise

The southern and coastal regions of Canada have had higher incidences of skin cancer. In Canada, the prevalence of melanoma, a deadly type of skin cancer, is rising. According to recent research performed by McGill University, those who live in southern and coastal locations are more at risk. “Cutaneous melanoma...
CANCER
Fatherly

How Long Does Weed Stay In Your System?

Marijuana is not legal in the United States. It’s easy to forget the fact that whether you live in weed-happy Colorado or quick-to-prosecute Idaho, the federal government does not recognize a right to carry, ingest, or grow marijuana. There are consequences to this fact if you choose to smoke pot, responsibly or not. Federal employment is one obvious one. If you’re in a job that tests, you need to pass that test. Custody is another sticky situation for marijuana users. Divorced dads can lose custody rights of their children if they fail that test.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
John Cora

Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died

Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
Hypebae

We're in an STI Epidemic and No One's Talking About It

Leading healthcare company Everlywell recently conducted its “State of Sex” study and the findings were beyond shocking. Earlier this year, we reported findings from the Guttmacher Institute discussing the fact that people weren’t using condoms anymore. We suspected it would lead to a rise in STIs and unfortunately, we were correct.
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

How long is someone with COVID contagious?

BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life.  So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
BOSTON, MA
