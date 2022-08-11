ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

KARE 11

LPGA legends take over Twin Cities golf course

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Forty-four legends of the LPGA are competing over the course of the Land O'Lakes Legends Classic this weekend. "Being here is definitely really fun," Ellie Mork told KARE 11. Mork and her family made the trip from Green Bay to be at the Land O'Lakes...
GOLF
KARE 11

CONTEST: Win tickets to the Minnesota Wild home opener

ST PAUL, Minn. — Watch KARE 11 Sunrise or KARE 11 Saturday between Monday, Aug. 15 and Saturday, Aug. 20 for a chance to win tickets to the Minnesota Wild home opener!. One winner will receive a pair of tickets to the Minnesota Wild home opener game at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul on Thursday, October 13. The winner will be notified by email on Monday, Aug. 22 and have 48 hours to respond.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Vendors, exhibitors gear up for Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS — In a little less than two weeks, the Minnesota State Fair will be bustling with fairgoers. And while the first day isn't until Aug. 26, the fairgrounds aren't empty. Saturday, dozens of local craftspeople stood in line with homemade clothing, quilts and art to showcase in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Raise your pint, the Irish Fair of Minnesota is back!

ST PAUL, Minn. — Are you ready to get into some shenanigans? Then get ready to head to St. Paul for the 42nd Irish Fair of Minnesota, running Friday through Sunday on Harriet Island. This annual three-day celebration of all things Irish is back in Minnesota's capitol city with...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Anxiety and depression soar in Minnesota youth

MINNEAPOLIS — A new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still lingering among the nation's youth. The data between 2016 and 2020, shows a 26% increase nationally in anxiety and depression leading up to the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Lakeside Guitar Festival at Como Pavillon in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — How would you like to spend your Saturday? How about listening to guitar music, sitting by a lake and consuming burgers and beer!. The Lakeside Guitar Festival is a free outdoor music festival set at the historic Como Lakeside Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13. The...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Polar Semiconductor Inc. planning MN expansion with help from CHIP Act

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A Minnesota microchip maker is among many companies accelerating expansion plans in the wake of the CHIPS and Science Act, which was signed by President Biden this week. The massive legislative package includes $52 billion for American semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and workforce development. That includes...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota nurses hold Monday strike vote

MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday morning 15,000 Minnesota nurses will cast their ballots on a possible heath care worker strike. Voting will start Monday morning, and go on throughout the day. If most nurses vote to strike, that allows nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike. They would need to...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota nurses could be headed for strike

ST PAUL, Minn — Fifteen thousand Minnesota nurses from the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports (Duluth-Superior) are working without a contract as negotiations with several local hospitals stall. Union and hospital leaders have been at the negotiating table since mid-March. Contract talks are scheduled to continue at 8:30...
DULUTH, MN
KARE 11

Violent crime in Minnesota increased in 2021, BCA reports

MINNEAPOLIS — Violent crime has been talked about a lot in the news recently, and state officials have released statistics on murder, rape and aggravted assaults. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issues a Uniform Crime Report annually, with information submitted by law enforcement agencies.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Union nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth

ST PAUL, Minn. — Healthcare workers with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize a strike on Monday, according to union organizers. The vote, which required a supermajority to pass, means that union leaders can call a strike at any time. On Tuesday morning while meeting with reporters to discuss the vote, MNA President Mary Turner said a date has not yet been set, and reiterated that the union is required to give employers at least a 10-day notice before a work stoppage can take place.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
POLK COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
