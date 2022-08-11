Read full article on original website
LPGA legends take over Twin Cities golf course
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Forty-four legends of the LPGA are competing over the course of the Land O'Lakes Legends Classic this weekend. "Being here is definitely really fun," Ellie Mork told KARE 11. Mork and her family made the trip from Green Bay to be at the Land O'Lakes...
CONTEST: Win tickets to the Minnesota Wild home opener
ST PAUL, Minn. — Watch KARE 11 Sunrise or KARE 11 Saturday between Monday, Aug. 15 and Saturday, Aug. 20 for a chance to win tickets to the Minnesota Wild home opener!. One winner will receive a pair of tickets to the Minnesota Wild home opener game at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul on Thursday, October 13. The winner will be notified by email on Monday, Aug. 22 and have 48 hours to respond.
Vendors, exhibitors gear up for Minnesota State Fair
MINNEAPOLIS — In a little less than two weeks, the Minnesota State Fair will be bustling with fairgoers. And while the first day isn't until Aug. 26, the fairgrounds aren't empty. Saturday, dozens of local craftspeople stood in line with homemade clothing, quilts and art to showcase in the...
Raise your pint, the Irish Fair of Minnesota is back!
ST PAUL, Minn. — Are you ready to get into some shenanigans? Then get ready to head to St. Paul for the 42nd Irish Fair of Minnesota, running Friday through Sunday on Harriet Island. This annual three-day celebration of all things Irish is back in Minnesota's capitol city with...
How a small beetle is devastating Minnesota's tamarack trees
REMER, Minn. — Judging by the view from a gravel road north of Remer, Minnesota, the forest is fine. Maybe some dry patches in spots, sure. But nothing that would grab your attention as you drive by. However, the view from above gives a better picture of the damage...
KARE 11's Julie Nelson, Belinda Jensen try Japanese practice of 'forest bathing'
BAYFIELD, Wis. — There's something about a walk in the woods that just makes us feel better. We know it does, and yet, so few of us make the time to do it. But now, a growing number of people in Minnesota are trying to change that by promoting a Japanese practice known as "forest bathing."
Local school districts working to retain, hire teachers to alleviate shortage
MINNEAPOLIS — With the new school year fast approaching, school districts are scrambling to fill positions. "Currently, we have 52 openings for teachers, 22 of which are special education teachers," said Kelly Wilson with Education Minnesota. Kelly Wilson -- Education Minnesota's Osseo president -- says there have always been...
Junior Achievement North receives $1.9 million donation from MacKenzie Scott
MINNESOTA, USA — Junior Achievement North (JA North), an organization that serves students in Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin, received a $1.9 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The gift is part of over $30 million donated to Junior Achievement USA organizations in 26 communities around the country....
About 90,000 more Minnesota kids to get free meals this school year
MINNEAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of additional Minnesota school children will be eligible for free meals this upcoming year thanks to a new effort by state and federal agencies, Governor Tim Walz announced Monday. Minnesota was one of eight states selected to be part of a U.S. Department of...
$110,000 grant allows Metro Deaf School computer science programs to expand and thrive
SAINT PAUL, Minnesota — A spark of joy during childhood could lead to a passion that lasts a lifetime. "It all starts with play. I feel like it's exploration, it's discovery and play at the beginning." That's the ultimate goal of the collaboration between the Metro Deaf School in...
Anxiety and depression soar in Minnesota youth
MINNEAPOLIS — A new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still lingering among the nation's youth. The data between 2016 and 2020, shows a 26% increase nationally in anxiety and depression leading up to the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lakeside Guitar Festival at Como Pavillon in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — How would you like to spend your Saturday? How about listening to guitar music, sitting by a lake and consuming burgers and beer!. The Lakeside Guitar Festival is a free outdoor music festival set at the historic Como Lakeside Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13. The...
Polar Semiconductor Inc. planning MN expansion with help from CHIP Act
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A Minnesota microchip maker is among many companies accelerating expansion plans in the wake of the CHIPS and Science Act, which was signed by President Biden this week. The massive legislative package includes $52 billion for American semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and workforce development. That includes...
Minnesota nurses hold Monday strike vote
MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday morning 15,000 Minnesota nurses will cast their ballots on a possible heath care worker strike. Voting will start Monday morning, and go on throughout the day. If most nurses vote to strike, that allows nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike. They would need to...
St. Paul Public Schools looking at possible COVID policy changes
ST PAUL, Minn. — Less than a month before our kids go back to school, the CDC announced a big change when it comes to COVID-19 guidelines, no longer suggesting schools do routine daily testing for COVID. St. Paul Public Schools wants the district to drop it's vaccine or...
Public art project honors African American Civil War soldiers from Minnesota
ST PAUL, Minn. — Fort Snelling staff are hoping a public art project will help educate people and commemorate the service of African American soldiers who served in the Civil War and enlisted in Minnesota. "Minnesota historians have compiled a list of over 100 African American men who joined...
Minnesota nurses could be headed for strike
ST PAUL, Minn — Fifteen thousand Minnesota nurses from the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports (Duluth-Superior) are working without a contract as negotiations with several local hospitals stall. Union and hospital leaders have been at the negotiating table since mid-March. Contract talks are scheduled to continue at 8:30...
Violent crime in Minnesota increased in 2021, BCA reports
MINNEAPOLIS — Violent crime has been talked about a lot in the news recently, and state officials have released statistics on murder, rape and aggravted assaults. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issues a Uniform Crime Report annually, with information submitted by law enforcement agencies.
Union nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth
ST PAUL, Minn. — Healthcare workers with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize a strike on Monday, according to union organizers. The vote, which required a supermajority to pass, means that union leaders can call a strike at any time. On Tuesday morning while meeting with reporters to discuss the vote, MNA President Mary Turner said a date has not yet been set, and reiterated that the union is required to give employers at least a 10-day notice before a work stoppage can take place.
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
