ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IN

Indiana high school basketball coach arrested on drug charges after state title win

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A high school basketball coach in Indiana has been suspended after he was charged for dealing and possession of cocaine.

Mike Renfro was arrested after a traffic stop in Henry County, when a deputy stopped a vehicle for failing to use a turn signal and straddling the lane divider, WTHR reported. Renfro was allegedly driving under the speed limit at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHYK3_0hDYYWfV00
Indiana high school basketball coach arrested on drug charges after state title win Michael Renfro booking photo. (Henry County Sheriff's Office)

In court documents obtained by WXIN, a deputy said he could smell alcohol in Renfro’s vehicle. When asked about the odor, Renfro began to cry and admitted to drinking before failing several sobriety tests, the station reported.

Investigators said a Breathalyzer test at the scene showed Renfro’s blood alcohol content to be 0.24%, which is three times the state’s legal limit, WTHR reported.

Deputies said in the charging documents that while searching Renfro’s car they found multiple small baggies containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine, WXIN reported. Deputies said there were approximately two grams of the drug found in the car. Officials told WXIN that because Renfro was on the interstate with that amount of the drug, they felt it was reasonable to believe he had an intent to sell the cocaine as well.

Renfro, a teacher and head basketball coach at Beech Grove, led his team to the Class 3A state title last season, the Indianapolis Star reported. It was the first state championship in Beech Grove’s history, and Renfro was named Marion County coach of the year, the newspaper reported.

In a letter sent to families and staff in the school district, Beech Grove City Schools said Renfro was suspended pending an investigation, WXIN reported. “Some in our community may understandably question the district’s hiring practices and how something like this could happen,” BCGS Superintendent Laura Hammack said. “Please know that the individual in question passed all criminal and other background checks required during the hiring process.”

Online jail records indicate that Renfro was released after posting bond.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
County
Henry County, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Henry County, IN
Education
State
Indiana State
Henry County, IN
Basketball
Henry County, IN
Sports
City
Beech Grove, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Deputy, IN
Local News Digital

Charges filed in Morgantown shooting

FRANKLIN, Ind. – The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office filed formal charges Monday against two people believed to be involved in a recent shooting that took place outside a residence in Morgantown. Nicholas Saunders, 19, of Elizabethtown, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and two counts of...
MORGANTOWN, IN
hometownstations.com

Man killed in crash on U.S. Route 127 in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Fort Recovery man was killed in a two-car crash in Mercer County this morning. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on State Route 127, just south of 119 in Grandville Township. 51-year-old Martin Schmitt was heading south when a pickup truck, being driven by 58-year-old James Bruns of North Star, Ohio, went left of center, striking Schmitt's SUV. Schmitt was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bruns was taken to Mercer Health for treatment. The crash remains under investigation, and the case will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Drug Possession#Highschoolsports#Wxin#Breathalyzer#The Indianapolis Star
cbs4indy.com

16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting

MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
MARION, IN
FOX59

Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
earnthenecklace.com

Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?

As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

One dead in Huntington County crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man died in an overnight crash in Huntington County. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office says Gabriel S. Carson, age 45, was driving his pickup truck westbound when he struck a tree near 4553 West CR 600 North (SR 16) in Clear Creek Township. Officials say the crash occurred sometime in the early morning hours.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Muncie Man Tied Anderson Shooting and Officer Intimidation

MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a home invasion is now tied to another shooting and threatening to kill an officer. On Thursday, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office added charges of intimidation and prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon on top of Devin Xavier Myers’ triple murder chargers.
MUNCIE, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Baby’s Death Was a Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS–A baby who was found unresponsive and died the next day on May 6, died as a result of blunt force trauma. Indianapolis Metro Police now consider the one-year-old’s death a homicide. The baby was found unresponsive at a home at 2340 Post Drive, which is just north...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Here's when to watch Hagerstown play in the Little League World Series

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — For the first time in a decade, Indiana will be represented in the Little League World Series. The Hagerstown Little League team earned the trip last week by winning the Great Lakes Regional tournament in Whitestown. It's the first time a team from the Hoosier State will play in Williamsport since nearby New Castle advanced in 2012.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
FOX59

SWAT team called after woman fires gun into air on east side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was taken into custody after police say she fired a gun that went into an east side apartment overnight. IMPD officers were sent to the 7200 block of Twin Oaks Drive near the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and 34th Street at around 12:10 a.m. Dispatchers had received a report of a […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
111K+
Followers
119K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy