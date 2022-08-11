ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tomlin Announces Starting QB for Steelers’ Preseason Opener

By Mike McDaniel
 5 days ago

Mitchell Trubisky has earned the nod as the starting quarterback against the Seahawks on Saturday.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has named quarterback Mitchell Trubisky the starter for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Seahawks.

As Pittsburgh navigates a quarterback change for the first time in nearly two decades following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, it will be the newly-signed Trubisky taking snaps with the first-team offense on Saturday.

The news that Trubisky is leading the pack behind center shouldn’t come as a surprise. Tomlin released a full team depth chart last weekend that featured Trubisky at the top with Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett behind him.

Trubisky signed a two-year, $14 million contract in the offseason, but the future at the position is likely Pickett’s, after he was selected with the 20th overall pick in April’s draft.

Trubisky will be an important bridge piece as the franchise begins what is likely seen as a transition plan from Roethlisberger to Pickett.

However, if Trubisky untaps the potential that many saw in him as a college prospect, he could end up changing the outlook of the position in Pittsburgh for years to come.

Comments / 6

Joe KingJoe KingJoe King
4d ago

Thanks I was very very worried about that...He's the best candidate right now Mason Rudolph just wasn't it and he's probably needing to find another job ...

Reply(1)
3
 

