The Pittsburgh Steelers were never going to just hand Kenny Pickett the starting quarterback job as a rookie, but he might be on the cusp of earning it. As if Pittsburgh Steelers fans needed anything else to get the Kenny Pickett hype train moving faster, the first-round rookie came out in his preseason debut with a phenomenal performance that saw him go 13-of-15 for 95 yards and two touchdowns, including leading the game-winning drive and throwing the go-ahead score to Tyler Vaughns.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO