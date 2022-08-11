Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Android 13 Is Here: How to Download Google's New Phone Software Right Now
Android 13 is now available to download and install -- as long as you have a compatible Android device. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the official Android 13 release is finally here.
CNET
Android 13 Is Now Rolling Out: How to Download It on Your Pixel Phone
You can now download and install Android 13 on your phone, as long as you own a compatible Pixel. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the full Android 13 release is here.
CNET
Android 13 Arrives on Google Pixel Phones Today
Android 13 is live. Google's latest operating system will begin rolling out Monday to Pixel phones and devices. People with Android devices from Samsung, Asus, Motorola and others will have to wait until later in the year to receive the update. The Pixel lineup includes phones, watches and tablets made...
CNET
Charging Your iPhone the Wrong Way? Break These Habits Right Now
Charging your iPhone isn't as straightforward as plugging it in -- as much as it seems like it should be. The most common way of charging your phone is with a wall charger, and that's a good way to do it, but there are so many other ways to charge your phone that can be better... or worse. It really depends on what kind of charger you have, where you charge it and what settings and features you have turned on or off on your phone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Snag a Refurb Pair of AirPods 3 or Pro for Up to 46% Off the Apple Price
Both of Apple's most recent pairs of earbuds, the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro, are featured on our list of the best wireless earbuds for 2022 thanks to their sleek design and impressive audio quality. These are some of the most popular earbuds on the market right now, but if you wanted to pick up a new pair, they'd set you back nearly $200 at most retailers -- and even more if you bought from Apple directly. But today only, Woot has a chance to snag a pair for up to 46% off Apple's price. Through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, Woot has grade-A refurbished models of both the AirPods 3 and Pro starting at just $110. With limited quantities, there's always a chance they could sell out before then.
CNET
Why Right Now Is the Worst Time to Buy an iPhone
Apple's next iPhone release is likely in one month, making it a tough time to recommend a new iPhone purchase. Customers that can wait a few weeks can benefit from either getting access to the next iPhone or from discounts that are likely coming to current iPhone models. Apple usually...
CNET
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review: Improved Design Pays Dividends
When Samsung launched its original Galaxy Buds Pro noise-canceling earbuds, one of its headline marketing messages was the attention it paid to their sound quality. Indeed, they delivered on that front, but a certain subset of users, including me, found them to be a less-than-ideal fit for their ears. In my case, none of the included ear tips allowed me to get a tight seal, so I had to swap in a larger set of tips from a rival set of earbuds. So, needless to say, I was curious to see what Samsung's engineers had come up with for the second-gen Galaxy Buds 2 Pro ($230, £219, AU$349), suspecting they'd address that fit issue.
CNET
Save Hundreds on Refurb iPad Pros, With Models Starting at Just $180
Apple has a few different models of the iPad, but the iPad Pro is by far its most advanced. Its high-tech hardware lets it compete with some lower-level laptops. It's sleek and versatile, but also quite pricey -- a problem that's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops the price on its products directly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Several of Anker's Nebula Projectors Are Back on Sale With Up to $480 Off
If you've got a blank wall just begging to be turned into a big-screen TV, Anker's latest sale on its Nebula projectors is for you. These are some of the biggest discounts we've seen at Nebula's Amazon store with as much as $480 off its projectors. Most of these models...
CNET
Beats' Kim Kardashian Collaboration Fit Pro Earbuds Are Selling Fast
In case you missed it, Beats' limited-edition Beats Fit Pro earbuds collaboration with Kim Kardashian went up for preorder today and are now sold out at Apple. However, the buds' three new neutral color options -- moon, dune and earth -- are still available at Amazon. Beats has said the new colors will be available "while supplies last," but you figure that if they sell through quickly, we'll see Beats x Kim colors come back into stock in the not-so-distant-future. Still, if you want to be first with them, they seem to be moving fast.
CNET
Nintendo: No Plans to Increase Switch Pricing Despite Component Costs Rising
Nintendo Switch handheld gaming won't see an increase in price, company President Shuntaro Furukawa said in an interview with Nikkei last week. Addressing concerns about component shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to short supply and an increase in prices, Furukawa said component prices haven't prevented the company from developing Switch handheld gaming systems. He added demand overall is exceeding supply, however.
Amazon to raise seller fees for holidays amid rising costs
NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon is raising charges on third-party sellers again — this time adding a holiday fee for merchants who use the company’s fulfillment services to pack and ship items to customers. From Oct. 15 to Jan. 14, sellers will be hit with...
CNET
Best Washing Machine for 2022
There's the punchline about whether something, usually an expensive something, will also do your laundry for you, ostensibly to make it worth its expense. With an actual washing machine, that answer is basically yes. And some good news is, you don't actually have to shell out for a great washing machine to find one that will fit your lifestyle and budget, and, you know, do your laundry. While even the best washing machine may not be able to load itself and transfer your clothes to the dryer, with a bevy of smart-enabled units and all manner of functions and cycles to choose from, we may be getting close to the washing machine that actually does it all. (Now if we could also find a dryer that folds, we'd really be in business.)
CNET
Best Window AC Units of 2022
Window AC units are designed to cool a specific room. Because of that, their installation is more permanent than portable air conditioners. We tested five window air conditioners -- two small and three large -- to see which ones stood out the most. Below we recommend three models that impressed us during testing. Keep scrolling past our list of favorites to learn more about each unit we tested, how we assessed their performance and how well each one did. (You can also check out our guide for how to buy a window air conditioner.)
CNET
See Google's AI-Powered Robot at Work in a Kitchen
A Google PaLM-SayCan robot retrieves a bag of chips from a drawer in an employee kitchen area. The robot uses AI language processing to interpret human commands, then narrows down its range of possible responses using a set of about 100 general skills it's been trained to employ. Google PaLM-SayCan...
CNET
Streaming Problems? How to Fix Buffering on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus
There's nothing quite as disappointing as sitting down to watch TV only to find a spinning icon followed by a warning that your Internet speed is too slow to stream. When everyone in your house tries to watch their own show on Netflix, Hulu or Disney Plus, especially while someone else is on a Zoom call, you may experience buffering, pauses and reduced video quality that make watching your show a pain -- or impossible.
CNET
How the Apple Watch Saved My Life -- and Could Rescue You
The Apple Watch can make calls, receive texts and navigate you from point A to point B, but it can also save your life. Thanks to Apple's various health and safety features, the Apple Watch can be used to protect you or someone else in a few ways. I know because I've experienced it firsthand.
CNET
Game Release Dates of 2022: The Biggest Titles Still Coming
Elden Ring is one of the biggest games ever made, and that's a great thing. It's one of the only major blockbusters gamers have gotten to sink their teeth into so far this year. Alongside other notable titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, however, Elden Ring launched in the first quarter of 2022. It's been a dry few months since -- but thankfully, that's about to change.
Comments / 0