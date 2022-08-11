Read full article on original website
Lighthouse restoration needs exceed $8 million available
Cape Lookout National Seashore has about $8 million to go toward repairs of the 1859 lighthouse, but that’s not nearly enough to cover a total rehabilitation. Seashore Superintendent Jeff West said recently that not only does he and the rest of the folks at the park want to repair and renovate the 163-foot lighthouse, they also want to get it back to the shape it was in when construction wrapped up in 1859.
UPDATE: Avon water conservation notice no longer in effect
The water conservation notice is no longer in effect for Avon water customers. The Dare County Water Department appreciates users’ cooperation in reducing the water consumption until the equipment is repaired and production is restored to full capacity. —————————————–...
Ray Dale Gray, Sr.
BUXTON — Ray Dale Gray, Sr., 92, of Buxton, NC was called home Sunday, August 14, 2022. Ray passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Hatteras on September 28, 1929, to the late Rosa Gaskins Gray and Damon Meekins Gray. He was predeceased by...
Devin Wayne Williams
KILL DEVIL HILLS — Devin passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his mother and father on August 12, 2022. On October 19, 2004, Devin was born in Nags Head, NC at The Outer Banks Hospital to Daniel Emilio Williams and Melissa Ann Williams. Devin is survived by his maternal grandmother, Laura Woodruff (Greg Meade); paternal grandmother, Francis Williams; uncle, Michael MacLean (Cher); aunt, Jamie Williams; and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Nora’s Wish in Rodanthe to host a week of events August 15-19
Nora’s Wish Chicamacomico Treasures & Nostalgia is commemorating its namesake’s birthday and the anniversary of the Mirlo Rescue with a full week of events from Monday through Friday, August 15-19. These dates had been honored with a traditional fish fry in support of Chicamacomico Life-Saving Station Historic Site...
