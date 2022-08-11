Related
Humane Society outlines procedures for adopting pets
The Butler County Humane Society offers opportunities for people interested in owning a pet dog or cat to adopt an animal in search of a new home. The fee to adopt a dog is $100 and $85 for a cat to cover the cost of the spay or neuter procedure.
Greenville Library was the center of the Galaxy Saturday
The staff at the Greenville-Butler County Public Library always go above and beyond for the activities it presents for the children of this community. This year’s Star Wars Day was no disappointment. “This is our 8th time doing this event,” said Kevin Pearcey, Library Director. “We missed two years...
“Girl Talk” at Southside
The Southside Baptist Church women’s group, Service Abounding in Love and Truth, or SALT Women’s Ministry, is presenting guest speaker Crystal Russell for its upcoming “Girl Talk” evening Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in the Cornerstone room at Southside Baptist located...
