I am a Black entrepreneur from Mississippi who grew up hearing that banks don’t loan money to Black people. My journey from a boy with a dream to becoming a restaurateur and a Top Chef contestant shows what’s possible when banks invest in people who look like me.
On Nov. 17, 1948, police were called to the home of society matron Idella Thompson on tony Deer Creek Drive in the heart of the Mississippi Delta. The house was quiet, but as they made their way further inside, they discovered a grim scene.Idella was lying dead in her bathroom, which was “as bloody as could be,” Leland police chief Frank P. Aldridge said. Next to her lay a pair of pruning shears, the kind home gardeners everywhere use to cut roses and manicure their flower beds. It was the obvious weapon responsible for over 150 small, bloody cuts that...
