Pacific Grove, CA

montereycountyweekly.com

Illegal cannabis plants were allegedly hiding among raspberry bushes.

A massive illegal cannabis operation was hidden on what appeared to be a berry farm in North Monterey County, alleges Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni. Prosecutors describe raspberry bushes planted along the perimeter of hoop houses to conceal the true nature of the operation that was taking place in unincorporated Salinas for a few years before the combined forces of the District Attorney’s Office’s Bureau of Investigations, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Monterey County Department of Public Works and other agencies sent out their shared enforcement unit made a move.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose home at dangerous intersection has been rammed by cars '23 times'

SAN JOSE (KPIX) - A homeowner who has lived at the same intersection in East San Jose for decades says cars have crashed onto his property at least 23 times. After all this time, he's still waiting for help from local officials to try and make the street in front of him less dangerous."Well the house shakes, first you think it's an earthquake, you hear the rumbling," Ray Minter explained about a recent crash at his house. He says the incidents started to become more serious around 1973 and continue to get worse as drivers aren't slowing down and...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said at least two people were shot Sunday night. This happened overnight at Beach Flats Park. At least one of the victims was a man in his 20s. KION is waiting to hear back from Santa Cruz Police for further details. This is a developing story. The post Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Pacific Grove, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hunter dead after rollover crash in Monterey County

JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV)- In what has been a devastating weekend on the Central Coast for fatal car crashes. A hunter died on day one of rifle deer-hunting season at the Fort Hunter Liggett area on Saturday. Ryan Bricker, 28, was in his Jeep when it rolled over down an embankment at around 8:30 a.m., according The post Hunter dead after rollover crash in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

KRON4 News

Legionella bacteria found in San Jose hotel

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Legionella bacteria has been discovered in a San Jose hotel, according to the Santa Clara Public Health Department. The Santa Clara Department of Environmental Health launched an inspection of the pool and spa areas at the Aloft San Jose Cupertino, 4241 Moorpark Avenue, after receiving a complaint of possible exposure […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer. All The post Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said they are investigating three separate deadly vehcile crashes over the weekend. The first occurred on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. on Highway 68 east of Spreckles Road, said CHP. A 2020 black BMW was driving eastbound and went into the two-way left turn lane and hit the left front The post Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Wanted street racer arrested with handgun and cannabis cartridges

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted for street racing back in mid-July. The initial response was in the area of Williams Road and Old Stage Road after a man complained of a group street racing. When deputies arrived, they began chasing a blue Ford Mustang, but he The post Wanted street racer arrested with handgun and cannabis cartridges appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

HOLLISTER, CA

