Illegal cannabis plants were allegedly hiding among raspberry bushes.
A massive illegal cannabis operation was hidden on what appeared to be a berry farm in North Monterey County, alleges Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni. Prosecutors describe raspberry bushes planted along the perimeter of hoop houses to conceal the true nature of the operation that was taking place in unincorporated Salinas for a few years before the combined forces of the District Attorney’s Office’s Bureau of Investigations, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Monterey County Department of Public Works and other agencies sent out their shared enforcement unit made a move.
San Jose home at dangerous intersection has been rammed by cars '23 times'
SAN JOSE (KPIX) - A homeowner who has lived at the same intersection in East San Jose for decades says cars have crashed onto his property at least 23 times. After all this time, he's still waiting for help from local officials to try and make the street in front of him less dangerous."Well the house shakes, first you think it's an earthquake, you hear the rumbling," Ray Minter explained about a recent crash at his house. He says the incidents started to become more serious around 1973 and continue to get worse as drivers aren't slowing down and...
Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said at least two people were shot Sunday night. This happened overnight at Beach Flats Park. At least one of the victims was a man in his 20s. KION is waiting to hear back from Santa Cruz Police for further details. This is a developing story. The post Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
48-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Moss Landing (Moss Landing, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Highway 68 near Spreckels Boulevard on Saturday. The officials stated that 48-year-old Salinas man was killed after [..]
Hunter dead after rollover crash in Monterey County
KSBW.com
Hunter dies in Jeep rollover accident in south Monterey county
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
SoCal couple battles Legionnaires' disease after SJ hotel stay; bacteria found in pool, hot tub
The couple stayed at the San Jose hotel in late June and used its pool and jacuzzi. Days later, they started to experience exhaustion, upset stomachs, fevers and severe dehydration -- spending days in the ER and on the ventilator.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to San Jose Police Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Saturday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city’s Rose Garden neighbourhood at 3:18 a.m.
Legionella bacteria found in San Jose hotel
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Legionella bacteria has been discovered in a San Jose hotel, according to the Santa Clara Public Health Department. The Santa Clara Department of Environmental Health launched an inspection of the pool and spa areas at the Aloft San Jose Cupertino, 4241 Moorpark Avenue, after receiving a complaint of possible exposure […]
Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister
Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County
lookout.co
New luxury hotel at La Bahia, near Boardwalk, finally moves forward; aims to open in 2024
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. After years in bureaucratic and development limbo, and after decades of sliding into decrepitude, the landmark La Bahia Apartments is finally poised for a dramatic rebirth as Santa Cruz’s answer to Hotel California.
Beaches in Central California shut down after man, dog escape shark bite
Lovers Point Beach and other nearby beaches in Pacific Grove are closed after a shark swam underneath and bit the paddleboard of a beachgoer in Monterey County.
Wanted street racer arrested with handgun and cannabis cartridges
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted for street racing back in mid-July. The initial response was in the area of Williams Road and Old Stage Road after a man complained of a group street racing. When deputies arrived, they began chasing a blue Ford Mustang, but he The post Wanted street racer arrested with handgun and cannabis cartridges appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
3 people killed in 3 separate car crashes in Monterey County over 35 hours: CHP
We now have the backstory on the Bay Area dog found in a 'small German village'
The dog’s name is Benny – and believe it or not, he’s “a special breed of German dog,” per an update posted to Facebook by Gilroy Police Foundation Vice President Linda Wieck.
Three women and male killed in Tesla versus tractor-trailer crash in Hollister
KSBW.com
4 people killed in Hollister crash between a Tesla and a tractor-trailer
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
