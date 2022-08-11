3 arrested, Central Lubbock shooting Monday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report provided more information Thursday about the arrests made after a shooting Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Salisbury Avenue. Police were called just before 1:00 p.m. for shots fired.

Police said at the time someone was hospitalized with non-threatening injuries.

The police report said officers saw a gunshot victim and his brother standing on a walkway in front on their apartment.

“[The gunshot victim] was bleeding from two wounds on his abdomen,” the police report said.

3200 block of Salisbury Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

The gunshot victim said a man named Keko, later identified as Kesjon Malik Reed, 18, shot him. The victim told police that Reed and two others, later identified as juvenile suspects, tried to force their way through his front door. The victim tried to shut the door and block them. That’s when he was shot, according to the police report.

Officers were able to find the three suspects nearby in the 3300 block of Toledo Avenue. Reed was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond for aggravated assault. He remained in custody as of Thursday. Two juvenile suspects were taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.