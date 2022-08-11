ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

3 arrested, Central Lubbock shooting Monday afternoon

By James Clark
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tx4hr_0hDYVGFq00

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report provided more information Thursday about the arrests made after a shooting Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Salisbury Avenue. Police were called just before 1:00 p.m. for shots fired.

Police said at the time someone was hospitalized with non-threatening injuries.

The police report said officers saw a gunshot victim and his brother standing on a walkway in front on their apartment.

“[The gunshot victim] was bleeding from two wounds on his abdomen,” the police report said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tyMi2_0hDYVGFq00
3200 block of Salisbury Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

The gunshot victim said a man named Keko, later identified as Kesjon Malik Reed, 18, shot him. The victim told police that Reed and two others, later identified as juvenile suspects, tried to force their way through his front door. The victim tried to shut the door and block them. That’s when he was shot, according to the police report.

Officers were able to find the three suspects nearby in the 3300 block of Toledo Avenue. Reed was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond for aggravated assault. He remained in custody as of Thursday. Two juvenile suspects were taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

Yoshi Rodriguez
5d ago

these young cats have no guidelines, no positive influence, probably have all been neglected, don't know the seriousness of this issue

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox34.com

One injured in central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital and another is in police custody after a report of a stabbing near 38th and Ave. S. Lubbock Police were called to the area around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man arrested in Lubbock, accused of choking his child

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of throwing and choking his child, according to a police report. Ferris Butler, 37, was arrested Saturday. According to the report, police responded to a house around 2:00 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Before arriving, LPD was advised...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock police searching for second suspect in early August murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a second suspect, and a vehicle, involved in the August 7 shooting that left one person dead. Police arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting on Friday, August 12. Police say the 17-year-old turned himself in to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Woman hit with car during altercation, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman was arrested after running over somebody’s foot during an altercation on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Kiyanna Hightower,24, called authorities and told them someone “busted her windows with a bottle.” Moments later dispatchers...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)

Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Rodriquez pleads guilty for Zoe Campos murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — Carlos Rodriquez, 29, pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos on Monday. It was an open plea, meaning a deal was not made with prosecutors. In 2018, while in jail on an unrelated charge, Rodriquez confessed to killing Campos. He was then charged with her murder. Campos disappeared in […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘He’s still breathing, and she is not,’ Mother of Zoe Campos testifies at Rodriquez sentencing trial

LUBBOCK, Texas — The mother of Zoe Campos spoke Tuesday during the sentencing trial for Carlos Rodriquez. Rodriquez pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of the 18-year-old Zoe. During her testimony, Melinda Campos said how her family searched for Zoe every day for about a year after she went missing in November 2013. “I lost […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Malik Reed#Juvenile Justice#Violent Crime#Nexstar Staff#Nexstar Media Inc#Everythinglubbock Com
fox34.com

1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon. One woman was shot near 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital for a moderate injury to her leg. Police stated she identified...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD provides update on North Loop 289 crash early Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday morning collision in North Lubbock that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Lubbock Police were called to the 3800 block of North Loop 289 at 2:49 a.m. on August...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KCBD

1 seriously injured in overnight crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash early Saturday morning. One person was seriously injured and taken to UMC to treat their injuries. The crash occurred in the 3800 block of N Loop 289 just before 3 a.m. Police stated a driver attempted to run...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: 1 seriously injured in North Lubbock crash early Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision early Saturday morning on the north side of the city. The crash was reported around 2:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Loop 289. According to LPD,...
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Crash in Brownfield kills one

A Seminole man dies after a horrific crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck. Around11:30 pm a 911 came into the Brownfield Police Dept., which dispatched BRMC EMS and Brownfield Fire & Rescue to the 100 Block of Seagraves Rd. According to Brownfield Police Cheif Tony Serbantez, witnesses of the accident said Cornelius Loewen of Seminole Texas lost control of his red and black 2014 Yamaha motorcycle after leaving the intersection of Buckley & Lubbock Rd going southbound. Loewen’s motorcycle veered into the northbound lanes where he struck a white 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck with a trailer head-on.
BROWNFIELD, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man assaulted Lubbock officer after fleeing scene of hit-and-run

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for attacking a police officer after he fled the scene of a hit-and-run on Wednesday. Armando Champion, 26, was accused of shoving an officer to the ground while Champion was resisting arrest. According to the Lubbock police report, Champion fled the scene...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy