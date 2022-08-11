Video shows Florida mom robbed at gunpoint while holding baby

A Florida crook robbed a young mother at gunpoint as she held her baby, with her other young child standing nearby, in a brazen caught-on-camera stickup, officials said.

The victim and her kids were standing in front of a business at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when a black car pulled up in front of them, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Surveillance footage of the broad-daylight robbery shows a man in a hoodie and shorts approach the victim — who is holding a baby in her arms — and snatch a bag from her hand.

The suspect then grabs a backpack out of the other child’s hand, along with an iPad, and flees the scene in the vehicle.

Orange County deputies managed to identify and arrest both the gunman, identified as Corahn Myrie, 22, and the getaway driver, Joshua Davila, 18, within hours of the shocking crime.

The sheriff’s office posted video of both suspects being led out of a precinct and into an awaiting cruiser.

Davila is facing theft, robbery, assault, and firearms raps.

Myrie was charged with accessory to robbery with a gun.