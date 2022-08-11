ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KYTV

Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus disbanding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus announces it will disband and call for peace and unity within the Republican-led chamber. State senators announced the decision Monday evening. Five Missouri state Senators formed the caucus in 2018. They say there were sometimes differences between the caucus and other Republican Senators due to policy decisions. The caucus often filibustered legislation, most notably during the Congressional Redistricting debate.
KYTV

New mental health crisis hotline available for Missouri farmers

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There is now a place where Missouri farmers can get easy access to mental health resources. The Missouri Department of Agriculture launched the 24/7 AgriStress Helpline earlier this month. According to one study, between 2003 and 2017, the suicide rate among rural Missourians grew by 78 percent.
KYTV

State testing reveals Missouri students stay behind pre-pandemic achievement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) released preliminary 2021-22 Grade Level and End-of-Course (EOC) assessment statewide data during the August 16 State Board of Education meeting. The results represent data from the required state assessments: English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics for...
KYTV

Protecting your property: How to prevent and report a bike theft

The Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus announces it will disband and call for peace and unity within the Republican-led chamber. Nixa, Mo. city leaders discussing possible sales tax initiative for new police station, parks. Updated: 8 hours ago. City leaders in Nixa began discussions for a possible one-cent sales tax to...
KYTV

Heavy rain and storms today into Wednesday

The Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus announces it will disband and call for peace and unity within the Republican-led chamber. Nixa, Mo. city leaders discussing possible sales tax initiative for new police station, parks. Updated: 8 hours ago. City leaders in Nixa began discussions for a possible one-cent sales tax to...
KYTV

Sunday morning forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Watching returning rain chances early next week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking another hot & humid Sunday before our next storm system comes on in. That will bring rain chances in here early next week and a cool down that will stick with us through much of the week ahead.
