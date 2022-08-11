Read full article on original website
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus announces it will disband and call for peace and unity within the Republican-led chamber. State senators announced the decision Monday evening. Five Missouri state Senators formed the caucus in 2018. They say there were sometimes differences between the caucus and other Republican Senators due to policy decisions. The caucus often filibustered legislation, most notably during the Congressional Redistricting debate.
New mental health crisis hotline available for Missouri farmers
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There is now a place where Missouri farmers can get easy access to mental health resources. The Missouri Department of Agriculture launched the 24/7 AgriStress Helpline earlier this month. According to one study, between 2003 and 2017, the suicide rate among rural Missourians grew by 78 percent.
State testing reveals Missouri students stay behind pre-pandemic achievement
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) released preliminary 2021-22 Grade Level and End-of-Course (EOC) assessment statewide data during the August 16 State Board of Education meeting. The results represent data from the required state assessments: English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics for...
Heavy rain and storms today into Wednesday
Family of Tampa, Fla. man killed in a crash near Halltown says driver should be criminally charged
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a Florida man is demanding answers from authorities in Greene County. Carrie Cooper wants to know why criminal charges didn’t get filed after her son, Storm Cooper, lost his life in a traffic accident in July 2021, just west of Springfield. Prosecutors...
Lake of the Ozarks fire department goes beyond call of duty to assist family after fire
Sunday morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Watching returning rain chances early next week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking another hot & humid Sunday before our next storm system comes on in. That will bring rain chances in here early next week and a cool down that will stick with us through much of the week ahead.
Fort Leonard Wood opens to visitors for the first time since 9/11
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time since before 9/11, Fort Leonard Wood opened to visitors. The day started with 20 future soldiers and their Oath of Enlistment led by Major General James Bonner, and he says even after doing this for 35 years, it’s still moving for him.
