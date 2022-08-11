JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus announces it will disband and call for peace and unity within the Republican-led chamber. State senators announced the decision Monday evening. Five Missouri state Senators formed the caucus in 2018. They say there were sometimes differences between the caucus and other Republican Senators due to policy decisions. The caucus often filibustered legislation, most notably during the Congressional Redistricting debate.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO