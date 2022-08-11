ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newlyweds ask bridesmaid to be their girlfriend in wedding plot twist

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Throuples, or three-person couples , are on the rise and one throuple is sharing their experience about how one of their bridesmaids became their girlfriend.

On their shared Instagram and TikTok account , Tyler, Angel, and Sam document their experience as a throuple and have gained an audience of people interested in the life of a three-person couple.

In a TikTok video , Angel explained she first met Sam in college and the two became best friends. Then Angel met Tyler on Tinder and the two began dating eventually getting engaged and married.

Three years into Angel and Tyler's relationship, Sam joined.

Speaking with Truly , Sam said she was "shocked" when Tyler and Angel first asked her to date but ultimately said 'yes'.

Although things did not start off easy for the Memphis throuple because they had to learn to adjust to new dynamics, which included jealousy.

"At first I was getting jealous seeing Tyler and Sam together because I was selfishly only thinking about my needs" Angel said.

The three had to adjust their communication skills and work toward a healthy three-person relationship.

Now, they feel comfortable with each other and even have 'safeguards' in place to make sure nobody feels left out. This means while the three share a bed, they always ask who would like to be involved before becoming intimate.


Tyler explained not everyone is accepting of their polyamorous lifestyle as his family has been less understanding of the three's relationship.

Additionally, they often get mean comments on their TikTok and Instagram pages for openly speaking about their lives.

But the hate hasn't stopped Angel, Sam, and Tyler from living their authentic life as they hope to focus on their careers, buy a home, and maybe marry Sam too.

