Chesterfield, MO

Chesterfield breaks ground on large basketball and volleyball complex

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
 5 days ago

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A facility touted as “St. Louis’ first world-class, indoor volleyball and basketball complex” is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Crews broke ground on the Chesterfield Sports Complex on Tuesday, a multi-sport facility in the works at 150 N. Eatherton Road in Chesterfield Valley.

The 97,000-square-foot sports complex is expected to open in 2023. It’s expected to bring an estimated 900,000 visitors each year to its clinics, camps, leagues and tournaments. The facility is projected to generate more than $3.5 million in local annual spending and create 1,000 short-term and long-term jobs.

“This is special. It has taken a lot of people a lot of time to get it to this point,” said Scott Mebruer, CEO and Club Director of High Performance, St. Louis’ premier volleyball club. “Generationally our youth will be able to play in this for our lifetimes and this kids lifetimes.”

Scheduled to open early 2023, five major events have already been scheduled, including a gymnastics invitational in March, three NXT PRO Sports basketball tournaments and the Ozark Mountain National Martial Arts Tournament in July.

NBA star and St. Louis native Bradley Beal was among the people to help break ground on the Chesterfield Sports Complex earlier this week. For more information on the upcoming facility, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

