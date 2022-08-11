Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Lucic, Zacha, Lysell & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there has been some buzz lately with the re-signings of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci that management may be looking to bring in Milan Lucic from the Calgary Flames. Meanwhile, the club announced this past week that they have agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Pavel Zacha. In other news, Fabian Lysell has been outstanding at this summer’s World Juniors, including a highlight reel goal versus Team Austria on Friday. Last but not least, the B’s announced several changes to their hockey operations staff for the upcoming season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Anton Stralman
With training camps roughly a month away, the majority of NHL teams have their rosters fully in place, or at least very close to. That said, there are always minor tweaks general managers (GM) are looking to make prior to and even during the season in order to give their team a competitive edge. For any looking to do so right now, it would be worth their while to take a look at some still available free agents, as a few intriguing names are remaining on the market.
The Hockey Writers
Metro Division Will be One to Watch Next Season
In a few short weeks, training camps will begin in the NHL. The regular season is set to kick off at the beginning of October, and the Metropolitan Division will be one to watch as the season unfolds. With all eight teams making some pretty big offseason moves, anything can happen – but which teams are currently the front runners?
The Hockey Writers
4 Canucks Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
After a 2021-22 season that had more twists and turns than a roller coaster, the Vancouver Canucks head into 2022-23 with the potential for even more as J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat are entering contract years with unrestricted free agency (UFA) on the horizon in 2023. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t hope within the fan base (and the locker room for that matter). Under the direction of Bruce Boudreau, who is about to lead his first training camp in Vancouver, the team has unprecedented depth at forward and a system that – if played through a full 82 games – would have gotten them 106 points and a coveted playoff spot last season. So what does that mean for the future? Let’s take a look at four hot takes for the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
The Hockey Writers
What Does a Successful Flyers Season Look Like in 2022-23?
The Philadelphia Flyers will enter 2022-23 coming off of two seasons in which they lacked success. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher insists they do not need to undergo a rebuild despite evidence to the contrary. He is hoping a better year of health from key players along with proper coaching from new hire John Tortorella will pay off and lead the team back to the playoffs.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Mismanagement of Salary Cap By Sweeney Proving Costly
When free agency officially opened on July 13, it was a mad dash by general managers (GMs) to try and sign some of the big names on the market. One of those teams that were quiet and it came as no surprise was the Boston Bruins. Entering free agency, they had just $2.3 million available to try and improve the roster. To open up more cap space, GM Don Sweeney could have made some trades to free up more money, but he chose not to do so.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Alex Galchenyuk
As we inch closer to the opening of training camp, Alex Galchenyuk is still a free agent, despite coming off a decent 2021-22 season. In 60 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season, he scored six goals and 21 points. Although that isn’t dominant production, he has shown in the past that he can be a solid middle-six forward when he’s on his game, and I think he should be able to land a contract before the start of 2022-23. Here’s a look at three teams that should consider signing the former first-round pick.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Should Start Puljujarvi on McDavid’s Wing This Season
Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi avoided his arbitration hearing when he put pen to paper and signed a one-year contract worth $3 million in average annual value (AAV) on July 26. Despite trade rumours, it looks as though the Finnish forward and the club are willing to give it at least one last try together for the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Islanders, Oilers, Capitals, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update on the New York Islanders and their rumored quest to sign Nazem Kadri in free agency. In Duncan Keith returning to the Edmonton Oilers? If so, in what capacity?. Are the Washington Capitals open to moving Lars Eller? Finally, what...
The Hockey Writers
3 Young Flyers Who Need to Have Big Seasons
The Philadelphia Flyers didn’t do much this offseason in regards to upgrading their roster. Instead, they are hoping that players returning from injuries, young players stepping up, and a new head coach to tighten things up will be enough to get the team back into playoff contention. What is...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Can Look to Jets to Make a Move
The New York Islanders are hoping to make a splash with one big signing to help the team rebound from last season and put them over the top for 2022-23. General manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello has been linked to Nazem Kadri, but, as the experienced executive has proven, he can make unpredictable moves to drastically improve his team.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Prospects on Display at World Junior Championships
In mid-August, while there is no meaningful hockey to speak of at the professional level, the junior level is hosting its premier event. The loss of the 2022 World Junior Championship in December is August’s gain, as all eyes are able to be focused on this event – and there is quite a bit to focus on.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Weegar, Huberdeau, Coronato & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Mackenzie Weegar is reportedly very open to signing a long-term extension, though nothing has been agreed upon as of yet. Meanwhile, Jonathan Huberdeau, who was acquired alongside Weegar in the Matthew Tkachuk trade, announced that he will donate his brain to science. In other news, Matthew Coronato has been excelling for Team USA early in the 2022 World Juniors. Last but not least, it was announced this past week that Josh Brook will be attending training camp this Fall on a professional tryout offer (PTO).
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Raty & Dufour Can Join NHL Roster Soon
Aatu Raty and William Dufour are two of the New York Islanders’ top prospects that are playing in the 2022 World Juniors. The two have not only been playing great in the tournament but have proven they can potentially make an impact on the Islanders’ roster shortly, specifically, sooner than many fans expected.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Need a Healthy Hamilton for the 2022-23 Season
Dougie Hamilton was the New Jersey Devils’ marquee free-agent signing last summer. His first season in New Jersey got off to a strong start, but injuries began to mount and took their toll on the then-28-year-old defenseman after he broke his jaw in a game against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 2. Not only did he miss weeks recovering from that injury, but he also dealt with a broken toe that nagged him through the rest of 2021-22.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Can’t be Completely Confident with Campbell as No. 1 in Net
For the first summer in quite a while, the Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending situation for the forthcoming NHL season isn’t causing great stress in Oil Country. Fans are feeling pretty good about their last line of defense right now, after the Oilers signed free-agent goalie Jack Campbell, formerly of the Toronto Maple Leafs, to a five-year, $25 million contract on July 13.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Tavares Poised For a Big Season in 2022-23
On July 1, 2018, the Toronto Maple Leafs made the biggest splash in free agency for the first time in years. An improving team with a promising young core, they grabbed the big fish of the free agency class from that year, signing hometown boy John Tavares to a seven-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $11 million. It was a hefty price to pay for a player who didn’t address an immediate need, considering they already had Auston Matthews as their number one centre. But at the same time, it was just as much of a message to the fanbase that they were happy with the state of their team and confident enough to spend.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Storylines to Follow Heading Into 2022-23
As we approach the middle of August, the start to the 2022-23 NHL season creeps closer and closer. Like most of the teams in the league, the Boston Bruins have some storylines hanging over them ahead of training camp which will begin in late September at Warrior Ice Arena under first-year head coach Jim Montgomery.
The Hockey Writers
Predicting the Sabres’ Defense Pairs for the 2022-23 Season
While the Buffalo Sabres did not make any huge changes to their roster this offseason, their defense core will have a different look this year. Mattias Samuelsson and Owen Power played in some games last season but will now be with the team full time. They also brought in Ilya Lyubushkin to provide a heavy and tenacious presence on the blue line. They have done a great job of investing into their defense core and this season they are finally going to see some major returns on their investments. But how exactly will they choose to deploy these talented players? We already have some indication of pairs they could turn to based on last season, but the way they have structured this blue line gives them options to layer strong duos throughout their lineup.
