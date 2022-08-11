Woman dies after being impaled by umbrella at SC beach, authorities say

Woman dead after being impaled by beach umbrella in South Carolina File photo (gradyreese/Getty Images)

GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman died Wednesday after being struck and impaled by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach, WPDE reports.

The incident happened at approximately 12:40 p.m., according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Willard said the beach winds carried the umbrella that then impaled 63-year-old Tammy Perreault. She was taken to Waccamaw ER, where she died, Willard said.

Scotty’s Beach Bar at Surfside beach, a community in Garden City Beach, also posted about the incident.

“Today with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of a dear friend and kind hearted local, Tammy Perreault. Some things we will never begin to understand but what we do know is no one has a bad thing to say about this woman. To be as sweet as her day in and day out should be a goal for all,” the post read.

