Effective: 2022-08-16 18:09:00 Expires: 2022-08-16 18:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aguada; Rincon FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 515 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Aguada and Rincon. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

