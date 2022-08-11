ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

1440 WROK

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
PEORIA, IL
NBC Chicago

Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.

An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Chicago’s ‘safe life’ is long gone

When I was younger, my dad would always talk about how beautiful the city where he grew up was, but how grateful he was to be able to come to and settle in Chicago. Of course, he was talking about Jerusalem, which long before his country, Palestine, was torn by war, was one of the most spectacular cities in the world.
CHICAGO, IL
fsrmagazine.com

Twin Peaks Comes to Northern Kansas City

Known for its plentiful fountains, lively sports fans and exciting city districts, Kansas City now has another locale for fans to have a kick-back as Twin Peaks Restaurant opens its first location in northern Kansas City, MO. Located at 8660 N. Boardwalk Ave. in Kansas City, Near Zona Rosa Mall...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Pabst Blue Ribbon Debuts Retro Motel in Michigan

What's the new buzz around Pabst Blue Ribbon? Well, the beer company with ties to Chicago is tapping into a new realm of the hospitality industry. "Pabst: The Place" is the brand's new bookable motel experience in Traverse City, Michigan. The motel will dig deep into nostalgia with three themed...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
bhhschicago.com

225 N Columbus Drive #5503

Welcome to your new home- #5503 at Aqua Condominiums, nestled in the stylish sophistication of Lakeshore East! This award-winning skyscraper designed by Jeanne Gang offers you a magical home high up in the sky, with sprawling views of Chicago's iconic architecture, of sailboats on deep blue Lake Michigan waves, and miles & miles of pale blue sky! What's the difference between this particular home and other Aqua condos? Night and day! Because #5503 is a corner unit, every exterior wall of this home is floor-to-ceiling glass. This home's location at the NW corner of the building makes the view particularly spectacular: you will not believe the jaw-dropping views of both city and lake... and how expansive this home feels when compared to others. As a primary residence, this home offers every amenity you could hope for, including: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gigantic fitness center, basketball court, pilates studio, hot tub & sauna, private theater and media room, meeting rooms, and walking paths. Or, perhaps this will be your glamorous pied a terre for get-away weekends- from this location it's an easy walk to everything this special neighborhood in Chicago has to offer: museums, clubs, theater, concerts, or dining with friends. And you'll appreciate the convenience of Lakeshore East for day-to-day tasks, too: you can walk across the delightful ground level park to do your grocery shopping at Mariano's, or take your pup to the beautiful, fun, fully-fenced dog park. You'll enjoy your in-unit laundry and the ease of having a spacious storage locker. Aqua has underground parking available for rent separately from this listing; contact management office. Make an appointment to see this beautiful home, and experience the astonishing views for yourself!
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Former Maxim’s De Paris In Bertrand Goldberg’s Astor Tower Set To Become A Members Only Club

A space formerly known as Maxim’s de Paris, which served French cuisine and fine wines to an audience of food lovers, politicians, and celebrities from 1963 to 1983, is set to become a private club.  The interior, which once was Maxim’s de Paris, has been a city-run space for the last 22 years. Now, Gold Coast’s Astor Tower iconic space will be revived as an exclusive neighborhood social club. 
CHICAGO, IL
Travel Maven

5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
IOWA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Chicago’s car-centric streets take the life of another child, Taha Khan, 5, in Sauganash

This summer has seen traffic violence kill far too many children on foot, scooter, and bicycle in the Chicago area. The victims have included Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; and Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; and Zain Jaber, 15. Sadly, on Wednesday night there was another name to add to that list, Taha Khan, a five-year-old boy who died after he was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, and then hit by a second motorist on Wednesday night on Cicero Avenue in Chicago’s Sauganash neighborhood. Contributing to the tragedy may have been the relatively high speed limit and wide layout of Cicero, which encourages deadly speeds.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 women in critical condition after ‘Playpen’ boating accident

CHICAGO — Two women are in critical condition after a boating accident on Chicago’s Lake Michigan. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the no-wake zone north of Navy Pier, an area referred to as “the Playpen.” The women were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according to officials. Ted Widen was […]
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

2 women hospitalized in ‘Playpen’ boating incident

Two women were hospitalized following a boating incident Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood. Emergency crews responded to a call of people in the water about 5 p.m. in the no-wake slip often referred to as “the Playpen,” Chicago fire officials said. Both women...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wgnradio.com

Tom Dreesen is coming back home to Chicago!

Stand-up comedian Tom Dreesen joins Dean Richards! The two catch up and Tom talks about what he is currently working on. Then Tom talks about his one man show, Tom Dreesen – The Man Who Made Sinatra Laugh!, that is coming to Chicago on September 10th at the McAninch Arts Center. For tickets visit atthemac.org.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

A "Day on the Terrace" fashion show, a record-breaking fundraiser for The Service Club of Chicago

The Service Club of Chicago hosted its annual “Day on the Terrace” fashion show luncheon at The Peninsula Chicago, on August 1. Themed “Cinema Paradiso,” the much-loved event returned to the Pen after a two-year Covid hiatus. Over 300 fashion-loving men and women gathered to lend their support to the SC and veteran event co-chairs Jean Antoniou (SC president), Tracey DiBuono (her ZZAZZ Productions produced the fashion show), and Sharyl Mackey.
CHICAGO, IL

