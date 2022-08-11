Governor Hochul Signs Transformative Green Chips Legislation to Create Jobs and Lower Emissions by Boosting Semiconductor Manufacturing in New York

Town of Onondaga, New York – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men for falsely reporting an incident after fabricating an armed robbery. On August 14th, at approximately 1:38 P.M., deputies responded to the parking lot of the Key Bank located at 4892 West Seneca Turnpike in the Town of Onondaga for a reported armed robbery that just occurred. The alleged victim reported that while attempting to make a business deposit for his employer, he was approached by an unknown male, described as wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, blue mask, black sunglasses, who was armed with a knife and who demanded money from him. The alleged victim complied with the suspects demands and handed over approximately $3,700 in U.S. currency before observing the suspect flee on foot behind the Post Office located at 4912 West Seneca Turnpike.

