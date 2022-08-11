Governor Hochul Signs Transformative Green Chips Legislation to Create Jobs and Lower Emissions by Boosting Semiconductor Manufacturing in New York

Read full article on original website
Related
urbancny.com
Department of State Announces Completion of The State Street Plaza as part of The Auburn Downtown Revitalization Initiative
Restoration of the State Street Plaza Serves as a Centerpiece for Auburn’s DRI Program. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative Funds Key Catalytic Projects to Revitalize the City of Auburn. The New York State Department of State (DOS) today announced the completion of the restoration project at State Street Plaza in...
urbancny.com
Two Syracuse Men Arrested for Falsely Reporting an Incident
Town of Onondaga, New York – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men for falsely reporting an incident after fabricating an armed robbery. On August 14th, at approximately 1:38 P.M., deputies responded to the parking lot of the Key Bank located at 4892 West Seneca Turnpike in the Town of Onondaga for a reported armed robbery that just occurred. The alleged victim reported that while attempting to make a business deposit for his employer, he was approached by an unknown male, described as wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, blue mask, black sunglasses, who was armed with a knife and who demanded money from him. The alleged victim complied with the suspects demands and handed over approximately $3,700 in U.S. currency before observing the suspect flee on foot behind the Post Office located at 4912 West Seneca Turnpike.
Comments / 0