Virginia State

purewow.com

The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation’s capital is great and all, but if you’re looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
WHSV

Virginia hits 2 million COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has reached over 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health. According to VDH’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the commonwealth has had 2,002,533 cases. Over 21,000 Virginians have died due to the virus. The current 7-day...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
natureworldnews.com

Raging Flood Inundates Towns in West Virginia; State of Emergency Declared

Flood due to heavy rain once again submerged several towns in West Virginia from Sunday evening to Monday morning, August 14 to August 15. While there were no immediate reports of casualties, the floodwaters affected around hundreds of homes in at least two counties. Furthermore, it also damaged or destroyed...
Augusta Free Press

136th generation of new Virginia State Police troopers graduate

The Commonwealth of Virginia graduated its 136th generation of Virginia State troopers on Friday, Aug. 12. The 18 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country...
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
virginialegacy.com

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

(VM) – Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
Virginia Mercury

Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations

At the start of December, Virginia significantly expanded its mental health coverage under Medicaid, adding six new services and boosting payments for providers as part of a multi-year effort to reduce the state’s reliance on its own struggling psychiatric hospitals. Six months into the rollout, the demand for at least one treatment option already vastly […] The post Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit

The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
WSLS

Are you eligible for this one-time tax rebate?

ROANOKE, Va. – This fall, some Virginians may be getting some extra money in their pockets, thanks to this one-time tax rebate. It’s all part of a bipartisan plan passed through the state budget. If you had a tax liability for your 2021 state return, you could get...
shoredailynews.com

Virginia ABC announces. $83,000 in grants to fight alcohol abuse

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia ABC, the agency — and liquor store chain — in charge of regulating the sale of high-proof liquors, has announced $83,000 in grants for community initiatives fighting alcohol abuse. “It is the mission of Virginia ABC’s Education and Prevention Division to eliminate...
