Important changes this season Virginia hunters need to know
Hunters who want to take part in a managed deer hunt at a Virginia State Park this Fall will have to make an online reservation to do so. That's new this year.
purewow.com
The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation’s capital is great and all, but if you’re looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
WHSV
Virginia hits 2 million COVID-19 cases
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has reached over 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health. According to VDH’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the commonwealth has had 2,002,533 cases. Over 21,000 Virginians have died due to the virus. The current 7-day...
If you see this bug in Virginia, environmentalists want you to kill it.
NORFOLK, Va. — Over the weekend, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation took to Facebook to warn people about a wild-looking bug called the spotted lanternfly. "If you see one of these, KILL IT... seriously," the environmental group wrote. The flying, spotted bug is originally from Asia, and is considered an...
WHSV
Reservations needed this year for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that reservations would need to be made this year for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks. State parks offer a variety of hunting opportunities each year to help manage the deer population. An email and online account are...
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
natureworldnews.com
Raging Flood Inundates Towns in West Virginia; State of Emergency Declared
Flood due to heavy rain once again submerged several towns in West Virginia from Sunday evening to Monday morning, August 14 to August 15. While there were no immediate reports of casualties, the floodwaters affected around hundreds of homes in at least two counties. Furthermore, it also damaged or destroyed...
Augusta Free Press
136th generation of new Virginia State Police troopers graduate
The Commonwealth of Virginia graduated its 136th generation of Virginia State troopers on Friday, Aug. 12. The 18 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
WSET
'Parents are very outraged': Virginia Gov. Youngkin's new 9-member BOE to meet this week
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — There may be some big changes in store for Virginia school districts. As Virginia students return to school, Governor Glenn Youngkin is shaking up the state Board of Education. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently appointed five new members to the Board of Education. The new...
virginialegacy.com
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
(VM) – Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
Audit: Virginia failed on earlier advice before I-95 gridlock
The Office of the Inspector General report was critical of how the state transportation, police and emergency management agencies performed during the severe snowstorm that began Jan. 3.
Virginia crews continue to provide aid in battling Texas wildfires
Crews from Virginia's Department of Forestry are continuing to support wildfire suppression efforts in Texas.
Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations
At the start of December, Virginia significantly expanded its mental health coverage under Medicaid, adding six new services and boosting payments for providers as part of a multi-year effort to reduce the state’s reliance on its own struggling psychiatric hospitals. Six months into the rollout, the demand for at least one treatment option already vastly […] The post Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit
The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
WSLS
Are you eligible for this one-time tax rebate?
ROANOKE, Va. – This fall, some Virginians may be getting some extra money in their pockets, thanks to this one-time tax rebate. It’s all part of a bipartisan plan passed through the state budget. If you had a tax liability for your 2021 state return, you could get...
Judge says ex-investigator who looked into Virginia Parole Board can sue over firing
A federal judge ruled that a former state investigator who looked into misconduct claims against the Virginia Parole Board and later sued over her firing can move forward with her defamation claims against officials from former Gov. Ralph Northam's administration.
WJLA
Virginia board of education to review proposal about language in school history tests
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — From George Washington to George Mason to Thomas Jefferson, changes may be on the way to what language is used when testing Virginia students on history in public schools. Every seven years, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) reviews standards of testing. The VDOE discusses...
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 18,867 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 65,536 PCR tests processed over the past week.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia ABC announces. $83,000 in grants to fight alcohol abuse
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia ABC, the agency — and liquor store chain — in charge of regulating the sale of high-proof liquors, has announced $83,000 in grants for community initiatives fighting alcohol abuse. “It is the mission of Virginia ABC’s Education and Prevention Division to eliminate...
