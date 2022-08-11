Read full article on original website
First Look Inside the Tin Building by Jean-Georges at the Seaport
When fire destroyed the century old Tin Building at South Street Seaport in 1995, a little bit of New York City’s soul was lost with it. But after 8 years, and the inspiration of Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the Tin Building has re-emerged like a phoenix rising from the ashes.
Don’t Miss This 10-Course Tasting Menu at a Brooklyn Drive-In
If the idea of taking a golf cart around a Brooklyn drive-in to sample the wares of 10 of the hottest restaurants in New York sounds at all appealing to you, it’s probably best to head here immediately as tickets for the Resy Drive-Thru New York went on sale to American Express Gold Card Members on Monday and previous iterations of the event in Miami and Los Angeles sold out in minutes.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Restaurants With The Best Pasta In NYC | NYC’s Best Pasta Restaurants
If there is one thing about me, it’s that I have eaten so much pasta while living in NYC. The variety of options that the amazing restaurants throughout the city offer make it difficult to grow tired of it. From Brooklyn to Manhattan, to Long Island, I have compiled...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Manhattan, NYC — 20 Top Places!
Apples aren’t just the only food you’d find in the Big Apple. In fact, there are countless cuisines to enjoy when you’re in New York City, especially in Manhattan. This vibrant NYC borough is most known for its exclusive shopping, rich culture, and luxury businesses, but it’s also a fantastic spot for food lovers to explore.
Essence
What To Wear To NYC's Most Stylish New Restaurant — KYU NYC
The fashions, the food and the drinks are all worth a visit. Stylish restaurants in the big city are a dime a dozen, especially in the age of social media when any brick and mortar establishment knows that postability must be first priority. A place where patrons can throw on their best, vibe out and capture some content of themselves, the ambiance and the food and drinks is a guaranteed win, right?
Eater
NYC Restaurateurs Are Circling Around Central Park Boathouse Sale
The iconic Central Park Boathouse — which announced last month that it was shutting down in October to much dismay — may not stay rudderless for long. The New York Post reports that the city’s Parks Department, which owns the space, is gearing up for a “speedier process” to pass the existing contract on to another operator after restaurateur Dean Poll called it quits due to the rising cost of labor and goods. Sources tell the Post that “a number of unnamed restaurateurs have already come forward” to express interest in taking over the contract, which includes an annual $1.7 million license fee to the city or 7.2 percent of annual revenue (whichever is greater), and working with the labor union that represents 163 workers at the boathouse.
Thrillist
Target Just Opened a Massive New Store in SoHo
Shopping lovers can rejoice. SoHo just got its very own Target store, and it is a huge one, too. Sprawling across 27,000 square feet, the new Target location started welcoming customers on August 14 at 600 Broadway, in the heart of one of NYC's most-loved shopping neighborhoods. In typical Target...
TripAdvisor Blog
5 weekend getaways from New York City
Sometimes even the city that never sleeps is worth escaping for a few days of rest—here's where to go. Whether you’re looking for an antique-filled shopping weekend, a beach trip, or a historic urban stay, there are tons of weekend getaways near New York City. By car or by train, these destinations are easily accessible from the city and are guaranteed to give you a taste of vacation bliss, if only for a few days. Here are five options for your next three-day adventure from New York City.
thezoereport.com
Size-Inclusive Thrift Shopping Tricks From The Pros
Thrift shopping is never an effortless process. It takes a certain amount of grit and fortitude to sort through another person’s once-treasured, now-forgotten items in the hopes of finding something that works for yourself. But as Alexis Krase, founder of New York City’s only plus-size pre-owned clothing boutique Plus BKLYN, points out, plus-size thrift shopping is that much more of an arduous process. “The sheer amount of options has always been a challenge for plus-size people because there’s so much more of a scarcity in terms of availability,” she tells TZR over Zoom.
Cicadas, You Hate ‘Em Right?
If you're a New Yorker who lives in the Hudson Valley or anywhere upstate then you know all about cicadas. I honestly had no idea what these things were until I moved to New York and now I am convinced that these are some of the most annoying creatures on the planet. I grew up in a part of Michigan that was not native to these things according to Nature.com.
dctheaterarts.org
NYC Broadway Week returns in September with 2-for-1 ticket offers
Ticket sales for the general public begin on Tuesday, August 16, for the return of NYC Broadway Week, produced by NYC & Company in collaboration with the Broadway League and running from September 6–25, 2022. Since it began in 2011, the twice-a-year program has invited theatergoers to explore a multitude of Broadway productions with a limited number of 2-for-1 tickets to participating shows, made available for select seats at the discretion of each, with a two-ticket minimum purchase for the discount.
Trader Joe’s Wine Shop in Union Square abruptly closes after 15 years
Trader Joe's Wine Shop in Union Square. A note found taped to the store Thursday said it's "now time for us to explore another location." Customers were left wondering what happened, with only a note taped to the front of the store that explained the closure. [ more › ]
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
12 of the Hudson Valley’s Most Gorgeous Fall Wedding Venues
Planning on getting married in the fall? We found some amazing places to have your wedding. If you are recently engaged, congratulations, and welcome to the fun part of getting married...LOL!. The Wedding Planning... If you and your fiance have decided that you are going to hold your wedding reception...
stupiddope.com
New York-New York Hotel & Casino Launches $63 Million Guest Room Remodel Reflecting Modern Design and Flair
New York-New York launched a $63 million room remodel project this week of its 1,830 rooms and 155 of its suites. When completed in the summer of 2023, the accommodations will feature vibrant new designs and upgraded in-room amenities that will appeal to travelers from around the world. Crafted by...
You can now go glamping on the Brooklyn waterfront
Imagine watching the sun dip behind the Manhattan skyline, its golden light reflecting off the placid East River and the sound of water gently lapping against the rocky shore—it’s your front yard at the new NYC Glamping grounds. NYC Glamping is offering stays in converted shipping containers that...
$30 for A Glass Of Wine At Newark Liberty International Airport Is Absurd
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
queenoftheclick.com
A Brooklyn Realtor Actually Tweeted This!!
When I read the realtor’s tweet , I thought wow this guy lives in another world. Cheers to all of you buying a 2.4 million dollar house in #BayRidge.
Where to Eat, Sleep and Explore in the Hamptons Whether It's Summer or Winter
For New Yorkers, a sojourn in the the Hamptons is always a good idea. There's nothing like a beach getaway to help recharge the batteries and reset the mind, and with a post-vaccinated summer finally underway, travel is starting to feel right again. Another reason to head to the Hamptons...
Comments / 0