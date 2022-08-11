ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

York News-Times

Bus mechanic awarded YPS 2022 Unsung Hero title

YORK -- Every year, York Public Schools nominates an Unsung Hero for their hard work, dedication and commitment to making a difference in the school district. This year's Unsung Hero Award went to Dan Wurst, a bus mechanic at YPS. This award is presented each year during the all-staff...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture

SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family's 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

York softball quad Saturday at the York Ballpark Complex

YORK - The 2022 high school softball season will open for the York Duke girls on Saturday as they host the first of back-to-back weekend quadrangulars at the York Ballpark Complex. Here is the schedule for Saturday's action. 10 am. York vs. DC West - Yellow West. Ralston vs....
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Mackenzie and Lively Livestock pull a fast one on Grandpa Jaeger

YORK – They pulled it off. Mackenzie Jeager and her fellow Lively Livestock 4-H Club members plotted a strategy that pulled a fast one on Mackenzie's grandad, Gerald Jaeger. The entire club presented a Quilt of Valor, carefully crafted by Mackenzie with some encouragement and skill coaching by...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska football's 2022 alternate uniform honors 1983 'Scoring Explosion' team

For one still-to-be-determined game this season, Nebraska football will wear home alternate jerseys honoring the 1983 Husker 'Scoring Explosion' squad. After hinting for days, NU unveiled the alternate jerseys on social media Monday. Although a tweet did not specifically mention the uniform was Nebraska's alternate look — it closely resembles the current uniform — a Husker spokesman confirmed it was an alternate.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Surprise truck inspections held in York County

YORK — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections this past week in York and the surrounding area in York County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 26 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a...
YORK COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Fire destroys home in southwest Lincoln

The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Updated: 5...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Roster churn, summer breakouts set up 'cutthroat' fall for Nebraska baseball

A summer of constant roster churn has unofficially come to an end for Nebraska baseball. Assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell laughs at the notion. Partly because of just how frenzied the last three months have been. And partly because it could begin again at any time. Roster numbers...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Newly listed homes for sale in the York area

Browse through recently listed homes in the York real estate market and find your next home!. SALE PENDING......This beautifully updated 4 bedroom/2 bath home has 2,000 sq ft of living space. Main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Open floor plan for kitchen, living room and dining room. The large living room with fireplace opens to private outdoor entertaining space. Completely remodeled kitchen that includes brand new stainless steel appliances. Main floor laundry. The remodel doesn't stop on the main floor: the basement includes 4th bedroom and a family room with lots of room for storage. Attached garage, single car detached garage in back. Large yard. Property is centrally located. Call today for your private showing.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Woman changes plea in flight to avoid arrest case

YORK – A woman who fled from law enforcement in York County has pleaded no contest to lesser charges. Chance C. Moon, 25, of Lincoln was driving a black BMW on Interstate 80 while a deputy with the York/Seward County Criminal Interdiction Task Force was participating in a ruse check-point at the Bradshaw exit.
YORK COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Wisconsin men arrested near Giltner with huge load of marijuana

GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Wisconsinites are in the Hamilton County Jail in Aurora after they were caught with more than 100 lbs. of marijuana Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper stopped a Nissan Maxima around 1 p.m. for failing to signal on Interstate 80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop a state patrol drug dog detected a controlled substance.
GILTNER, NE

