York News-Times
Workers finish removing the Pershing Center mural's 763,000 tiles in Lincoln
After 65 years, the giant, 763,000-tile mural is gone from the facade of Pershing Center, saved by a small group of people determined not to see it demolished along with the old auditorium. That small group, led by arts advocate Liz Shea-McCoy, raised the $844,000 necessary to safely remove the...
York News-Times
Bus mechanic awarded YPS 2022 Unsung Hero title
YORK -- Every year, York Public Schools nominates an Unsung Hero for their hard work, dedication and commitment to making a difference in the school district. This year’s Unsung Hero Award went to Dan Wurst, a bus mechanic at YPS. This award is presented each year during the all-staff...
York News-Times
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
York News-Times
York softball quad Saturday at the York Ballpark Complex
YORK - The 2022 high school softball season will open for the York Duke girls on Saturday as they host the first of back-to-back weekend quadrangulars at the York Ballpark Complex. Here is the schedule for Saturday’s action. 10 am. York vs. DC West - Yellow West. Ralston vs....
York News-Times
Mackenzie and Lively Livestock pull a fast one on Grandpa Jaeger
YORK – They pulled it off. Mackenzie Jeager and her fellow Lively Livestock 4-H Club members plotted a strategy that pulled a fast one on Mackenzie’s grandad, Gerald Jaeger. The entire club presented a Quilt of Valor, carefully crafted by Mackenzie with some encouragement and skill coaching by...
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
York News-Times
Nebraska football's 2022 alternate uniform honors 1983 'Scoring Explosion' team
For one still-to-be-determined game this season, Nebraska football will wear home alternate jerseys honoring the 1983 Husker 'Scoring Explosion' squad. After hinting for days, NU unveiled the alternate jerseys on social media Monday. Although a tweet did not specifically mention the uniform was Nebraska's alternate look — it closely resembles the current uniform — a Husker spokesman confirmed it was an alternate.
York News-Times
Q&A with Gary Pepin: Why he retired, the best athlete he ever coached at Nebraska and more
Gary Pepin never won the state championship he coveted as a high school track coach in Missouri. Instead, Pepin made a habit of winning championships at the college level as a coach at Kansas and Nebraska. He helped make the Huskers a conference power in three different leagues — the Big Eight, Big 12 and Big Ten.
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for August 16
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (3) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
York News-Times
Jones takes over reins of Hawks football after 15 seasons at St. Ed, Thayer Central
HAMPTON – The seeds of an eventual coaching career were planted in Jereme Jones’ mind long ago. Jones, who was born in Nehawka but grew up in St. Paris, Ohio, always loved sports but knew early on a career as an athlete wasn’t in the cards. “In...
York News-Times
Surprise truck inspections held in York County
YORK — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections this past week in York and the surrounding area in York County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 26 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a...
1011now.com
Fire destroys home in southwest Lincoln
The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Updated: 5...
York News-Times
Roster churn, summer breakouts set up 'cutthroat' fall for Nebraska baseball
A summer of constant roster churn has unofficially come to an end for Nebraska baseball. Assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell laughs at the notion. Partly because of just how frenzied the last three months have been. And partly because it could begin again at any time. Roster numbers...
York News-Times
Stolen trailer full of Amazon packages found on Nebraska interstate, State Patrol says
A semi trailer full of Amazon packages that had been stolen from Maryland in early August was recovered on an interstate north of Lincoln on Friday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers stopped the eastbound trailer Friday morning on Interstate 80 near Waverly, about 5 miles northeast of Lincoln.
York News-Times
NU volleyball notes: Cook says Husker freshmen 'get after it'; need for new leaders; recruiting rankings
When John Cook gives praise to a freshman player, it's often followed by a reminder that they still have room to improve. After about one week of practice, the Nebraska volleyball coach is feeling good about the Huskers' freshmen middle blockers — one of them will likely be a starter when Nebraska opens the season in 10 days.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
York News-Times
Newly listed homes for sale in the York area
Browse through recently listed homes in the York real estate market and find your next home!. SALE PENDING......This beautifully updated 4 bedroom/2 bath home has 2,000 sq ft of living space. Main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Open floor plan for kitchen, living room and dining room. The large living room with fireplace opens to private outdoor entertaining space. Completely remodeled kitchen that includes brand new stainless steel appliances. Main floor laundry. The remodel doesn't stop on the main floor: the basement includes 4th bedroom and a family room with lots of room for storage. Attached garage, single car detached garage in back. Large yard. Property is centrally located. Call today for your private showing.
York News-Times
Woman changes plea in flight to avoid arrest case
YORK – A woman who fled from law enforcement in York County has pleaded no contest to lesser charges. Chance C. Moon, 25, of Lincoln was driving a black BMW on Interstate 80 while a deputy with the York/Seward County Criminal Interdiction Task Force was participating in a ruse check-point at the Bradshaw exit.
1011now.com
Wisconsin men arrested near Giltner with huge load of marijuana
GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Wisconsinites are in the Hamilton County Jail in Aurora after they were caught with more than 100 lbs. of marijuana Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper stopped a Nissan Maxima around 1 p.m. for failing to signal on Interstate 80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop a state patrol drug dog detected a controlled substance.
