Clark County, NV

UPDATE: Power restored on I-15 north

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

UPDATE: As of Thursday afternoon, the power has been fully restored.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A power outage was reported Thursday morning that will affect fuel services near I-15 and Highway 93, according to Clark County.

The outage is in the area Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, and Bunkerville, as well as Mesquite.

Because of the outage, the last stop to fuel up on I-15 heading north is at Love’s Travel Stop at the intersection with Highway 93 before arriving in Beaver Dam in Arizona.

Officials said they expect power to be restored in the mid- to late afternoon on Thursday.

8 News Now

8 News Now

