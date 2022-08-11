Man's body found in New Canaan wooded area fire

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - New Canaan Police say a man is dead after his body was pulled from a fire in a wooded part of New Canaan.

Police say a call came in around 10:46 p.m. Wednesday night to report a fire in a wooded part of town on Lapham Road near Waveny Park.

As emergency responders got closer to the fire, a man's body was found fully engulfed in flames in the supine position.

Preliminary evidence suggests this incident is most likely a suicide. Police say the case is "not at all" connected to the Jennifer Dulos disappearance case.

Police do not have a confirmed identity at this time.

State Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are assisting in the investigation.