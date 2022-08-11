ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Man's body found in New Canaan wooded area fire

By Morgan Cunningham
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjKE7_0hDYQgpZ00

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - New Canaan Police say a man is dead after his body was pulled from a fire in a wooded part of New Canaan.

Police say a call came in around 10:46 p.m. Wednesday night to report a fire in a wooded part of town on Lapham Road near Waveny Park.

As emergency responders got closer to the fire, a man's body was found fully engulfed in flames in the supine position.

Preliminary evidence suggests this incident is most likely a suicide. Police say the case is "not at all" connected to the Jennifer Dulos disappearance case.

Police do not have a confirmed identity at this time.

State Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are assisting in the investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

Man sent to Danbury Hospital after near-drowning in Candlewood Lake, official says

BROOKFIELD — A man was pulled from Candlewood Lake and sent to the hospital in cardiac arrest Monday evening, according to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department. Brookfield firefighters and emergency medical personnel were called to an area of the lake near Echo Bay Marina and Blueberry Island at around 5:05 p.m., Fire Chief Andrew Ellis told Hearst Connecticut Media.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton

State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
SHELTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
New Canaan, CT
Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

State police: CT biker seriously hurt after rear-ending SUV in Shelton

SHELTON — A Naugatuck motorcyclist was seriously injured Monday night after state police said he rear-ended an SUV on Route 8. The crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes about a quarter-mile north of Exit 12, state police said. Troopers said the bike, a 2001 Honda CBR900RR,...
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for fatal pedestrian crash in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Shelton man has been arrested for negligent homicide among other charges for hitting and killing a pedestrian with his car in March 2022. The Stamford Police Department completed its investigation on Monday into the vehicle and pedestrian collision, which took place at the I-95 Southbound exit 9 ramp at the […]
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police#Https#Audacy
Eyewitness News

Police investigate two separate deadly shootings in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in Waterbury after violent altercations escalated into deadly shootings. Both shootings started out as fights over the weekend and ended in loss of life, according to police. Investigators continued to try and piece together how they unfolded on Monday morning. On Sunday...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two dead after violent altercations in Waterbury

Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist...
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

Shots fired in Killingworth

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little City Road. There were no injuries and a suspect has been located. This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for more updates.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
newcanaanite.com

DUI Charge for 60-Year-Old Man

Police last week arrested a 60-year-old Norwalk man and charged him with driving under the influence. At about 3:06 p.m. on Aug. 12, officers received a report of a possibly intoxicated male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the lot at East School, according to a police report.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

A violent weekend in Waterbury ends in multiple deaths

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. “We provide mental health services training for mental health services after manmade or natural disasters,” said Carol. Shots fired in Killingworth. Updated: 10 hours ago. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little...
WATERBURY, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy