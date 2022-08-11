Read full article on original website
Arlene Lucille Graham — Service 8/20/22 10 A.M.
Arlene Lucille Graham of Crystal City passed away Friday, August 12th, she was 96 years old. The funeral service will be Saturday (8/20) morning at 10 at First United Methodist Church of Festus/Crystal City. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Arlene Graham will be...
Glenda Marie Fadler — Graveside Service 8/17/22 1 P.M.
Glenda Marie Fadler of Festus passed away Saturday, August 13th, she was 85 years old. A graveside service for Glenda Fadler will be Wednesday (8/17) afternoon at 1 in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Rhonda Sue Crice – Service 8/17/22 At 11 A.M.
Rhonda Sue Crice of Farmington died last Wednesday at the age of 55. The funeral service is Wednesday morning at 11 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Silver Point Union Cemetery. Visitation for Rhonda Crice is Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 and Wednesday morning from...
George August Bange — Memorial Service TBA
George August Bange of French Village, formerly of Festus, passed away on August 10th, he was 84 years old. A memorial service for George Bange will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Jason Everett Massa — Service 8/19/22 2 P.M.
Jason Everett Massa of Desloge passed away Monday (8/15), at the age of 48. The visitation for Jason Massa will be Friday (8/19) afternoon from Noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Hubert A. “Louis” L’Hote Jr. – Service 8/18/22 At 10 A.M.
Hubert A. “Louis” L’Hote Jr. of St. Louis died Sunday at the age of 73. The funeral service is Friday morning at 10 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville. Visitation for Hubert “Louie” L’Hote Jr. is...
Elbert G. Kyle — Service 8/21/22 4 P.M.
Elbert G. Kyle of Festus passed away Friday, August 12th, he was 91 years old. The visitation for Elbert Kyle will be Sunday (8/21) afternoon from 2 until the time of the funeral service at 4 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
American Legion BBQ at Buchheit’s in Herculaneum
(Festus, Herculaneum) The American Legion Post 253 in Festus will be holding a bar-b-que fundraiser at Buchheit’s in Herculaneum this weekend. Duane DeClue with the American Legion says this is part of the 40 and 8 program and explains what the funds will be going towards. DeClue says they...
Dog Lost In Cave In Perry County Rescued
(Perry County) Cave divers in Missouri have rescued a dog that had been missing for two months near Perryville. The owner of the dog named Abby said she’d been missing since June 9th before divers found her in the cave in Perry County. They put the dog in a...
YMCA of Jefferson County Car Wash event this weekend
(Festus) The Jefferson County Family YMCA has a car wash upcoming this weekend. YMCA sports manager Bethany Julien has more information about the event. The car wash will be held on the Jefferson County Family Y north parking lot and once again will take place this Saturday from 8 until noon.
Salem Man And One Other Killed in Two Vehicle Crash near Bixby
Salem, Mo. – A Salem, Missouri man and one other were killed in a two vehicle crash near Bixby on Thursday, August 11, 2022. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 7:52 p.m. on Missouri 32, seven and a half miles east of Bixby, Missouri.
Business in High Ridge victims of property damage
(Jefferson County) Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business in the 1400 block of Gravois in High Ridge for a report of property damage. According to sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell, the victim said they arrived at the business around 8:25 on the morning of August 5th when they spotted the damage.
Missouri Disabled Sportsmen Fundraiser In Ozora
(Ozora) There’s a big fundraiser coming up in September at the Ozora Catholic Church in Ste. Genevieve County. Jeff Roth is one of the organizers of the event. He says it’s being put on by the group Missouri Disabled Sportsmen. The fish fry will begin at 3 o’clock...
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
New Program at Washington County Hospital Helps Increase Your Brain Power
(Potosi) A new program is being offered at Washington County Memorial Hospital. Kelly Brueggen with the hospital describes what they are offering at the Potosi medical center. Brueggen says the program seems to be successful so far. And you can practice once you get home too. If interested in trying...
Search for Amanda Jones approaches 17-year mark
The search for Amanda Jones and her unborn baby has now lasted for 17 years as of Sunday, August 14.
Fire At Bixby General Store
(Bixby) There was a fire on Sunday at the Bixby General Store. According to the stores Facebook Page, the fire was electrical in nature and was contained to one wall. The owners say the store will be closed for a bit while they assess the damage, however, no one was injured.
Festus motorcyclist hurt in crash on Hwy. 67
A Festus man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured after he was involved in a collision with an automobile early Saturday evening, Aug. 13, on Hwy. 67 at Victoria Road south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Diana Williams, 75, of Festus was driving a 2016 Dodge...
Farmington Chamber To Meet Thursday
(Farmington) The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s business and community luncheon this Thursday. Deena Ward is the director of events at the chamber. She says they’ll talk about retirment planning at the meeting. Thursday’s chamber meeting will begin at noon at the Centene Center in...
Man airlifted to STL following Sunday stabbing incident
A man was stabbed on Sunday during an altercation in St. Francois County. Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement and EMS were dispatched to a reported stabbing at an address on the 3000 block of Delassus Road on the southern outskirts of Farmington. According to St. Francois County Sheriff's...
