Deptford Township, NJ

BARKING LOT SIPS ‘AND BREWS’

Animal Welfare Association (AWA), the oldest and largest low-cost spay/neuter clinic, adoption center and no-kill animal shelter in South Jersey, will hold its first ever “Barking Lot Sips and Brews” event on Wednesday, August 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at AWA, 509 Centennial Boulevard, Voorhees, N.J. The event is open to the public and attendees are invited to bring their comfiest lawn chairs and enjoy drinks, live music, food trucks, lawn games, and tours of AWA’s brand-new building where they can see dozens of cats, dogs, and small animals inside the new state-of-the-art facility, learn how the staff of AWA cares for its animals prior to adoptions as well as learn more about the exciting community programs AWA offers.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
Friendly’s closes another N.J. restaurant

Beloved family eatery Friendly’s is closing another one of its New Jersey locations. The Friendly’s restaurant in Marlton at 101 Route 70 W. closed on Monday, Aug. 15. Two former employees of the Friendly’s location informed NJ Advance Media about the planned closing. “As of Monday (Aug....
MARLTON, NJ
Summer Reading Wrap-Up

Summer-Reading Wrap-up is happening at the Deptford Library on Wednesday Aug. 27 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. It is for kids in grades six through eight. The book Unstoppable will be discussed to help students finish their assignment strongly and to answ. A bag full of school supplies will be raffled off.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Goldberg’s Bagels to Open in Marlton NJ

One thing we know about around these parts - BAGELS! Especially where to get /good bagels. And it looks like Marlton NJ just got another good one! This will definitely become one of your go-to breakfast/lunch on-the-go spots!. According to this Facebook community group, Goldberg's Original Bagels is now open...
MARLTON, NJ
Tom Petty
N.J. pets in need: Aug. 15, 2022

Animal shelters across the country are once again teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations during the month of August to find homes for pets in need with the Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign. The network’s monthlong “Adopt and Donate” effort features virtual pet adoptions and ways...
PETS
Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters

Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
