Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
thesunpapers.com
BARKING LOT SIPS ‘AND BREWS’
Animal Welfare Association (AWA), the oldest and largest low-cost spay/neuter clinic, adoption center and no-kill animal shelter in South Jersey, will hold its first ever “Barking Lot Sips and Brews” event on Wednesday, August 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at AWA, 509 Centennial Boulevard, Voorhees, N.J. The event is open to the public and attendees are invited to bring their comfiest lawn chairs and enjoy drinks, live music, food trucks, lawn games, and tours of AWA’s brand-new building where they can see dozens of cats, dogs, and small animals inside the new state-of-the-art facility, learn how the staff of AWA cares for its animals prior to adoptions as well as learn more about the exciting community programs AWA offers.
Killarney’s in Hamilton, NJ Wants To Test Your Chef Skills
I don’t think there’s anything better than a good beer and a gourmet hot dog. I’m the type of person that I need millions of toppings on my hot dog, so when I found out this event was happening at Killarney's Publick House, I had to look into it more.
Friendly’s closes another N.J. restaurant
Beloved family eatery Friendly’s is closing another one of its New Jersey locations. The Friendly’s restaurant in Marlton at 101 Route 70 W. closed on Monday, Aug. 15. Two former employees of the Friendly’s location informed NJ Advance Media about the planned closing. “As of Monday (Aug....
Famous Beach Tacos Is Expanding With Two New Jersey Locations
Have you seen this famous building on the Seaside Park boardwalk?. More specifically, have you ever eaten in the restaurant in yellow?. It is called Beach Tacos and this Jersey Shore business has made quite a name for themselves. I'm hoping you can put two and two together to figure...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Hamilton Eatery Is Hosting A Drag Brunch This October
This drag brunch event that’s coming to Hamilton in a few months is totally going to be a huge hit. Drag brunches are the best way to spend a weekend morning with your gal pals, and this one is going to be a big one. The best part about...
thesunpapers.com
Summer Reading Wrap-Up
Summer-Reading Wrap-up is happening at the Deptford Library on Wednesday Aug. 27 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. It is for kids in grades six through eight. The book Unstoppable will be discussed to help students finish their assignment strongly and to answ. A bag full of school supplies will be raffled off.
Wow! One of the Scariest Halloween Drive-Thru’s in New Jersey!
It seems that the "pre" Halloween season is here. We are seeing decorations, costumes, and events beginning to pop up that are all part of the huge Halloween season here in New Jersey. Halloween is a huge event now, not only around New Jersey but throughout the United States. According...
Goldberg’s Bagels to Open in Marlton NJ
One thing we know about around these parts - BAGELS! Especially where to get /good bagels. And it looks like Marlton NJ just got another good one! This will definitely become one of your go-to breakfast/lunch on-the-go spots!. According to this Facebook community group, Goldberg's Original Bagels is now open...
RELATED PEOPLE
This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
N.J. pets in need: Aug. 15, 2022
Animal shelters across the country are once again teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations during the month of August to find homes for pets in need with the Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign. The network’s monthlong “Adopt and Donate” effort features virtual pet adoptions and ways...
PETS・
Child, 3, hospitalized after being served alcohol mistakenly at Pennsylvania restaurant
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl spent several hours in Children’s Hospital after her mother said the child was mistakenly served alcohol at a Monroeville restaurant on Sunday, WPXI-TV reported. Ashley Cain told the TV station that the family was dining at Saga Hibachi Steakhouse, where the...
This Cherry Hill Ramen Restaurant Challenges YOU To Eat The Spiciest Ramen in NJ
If you can handle the types of foods that are so hot that your shirt is drenched in sweat, your eyes are watering and you can't feel your face... If you've ever seen brave/foolish people on TV or YouTube who become barely able to speak, but are just coherent enough to beg for a glass of milk, and you thought: "Psh. I could do that." This is for you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
jerseysbest.com
Southwestern corner of N.J. has a rich history and no shortage of things to see and do
Quaint downtowns, wineries and breweries, historic treasures and acres of parks can all be found in New Jersey’s often overlook southwestern corner, spanning Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties. ‘‘South Jersey has a rich history and many destinations that most of the state is unaware of,’’ said Christine M. Renna,...
Six Flags cuts discounts, no longer ‘cheap daycare center for teens’
Six Flags parks had a downturn in visitors during the summer but it's better than "a daycare center for teenagers" who entered the park at a discount, according to its CEO. During a conference call with investors on Thursday, CEO Selim Bassoul said that a 2 million drop in attendance is because of the elimination of many discounts that created overfilled parks.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Fried Chicken in all of New Jersey
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New Jersey. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters
Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red Bank Battlefield Park Playground in National Park NJ
Red Bank Battlefield Park is a great place to visit in order to get great views of Philadelphia, a history lesson, and for your kids to enjoy the Red Bank Battlefield Park Playground. The park houses monuments, a butterfly house, pavilions, the James & Ann Whitehall House, a playground area,...
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in Pennsylvania
An evening at the drive-in is a quintessential American experience. Summer nights spent watching a double feature as lightning bugs flew by is a memory forever ingrained in our minds when we think about our childhood, and America's oldest drive-in theatre still promises a perfect summer night even in the year 2022. Keep reading to learn more.
35 Dogs Rescued From ‘Dilapidated’ Home in Pennsville, NJ
PENNSVILLE — An animal rescue based in Delaware has removed 35 flea-infested dogs from a home on Newcomb Lane. Renee's Rescues took control of the dogs over two days, Monday and Tuesday, after being notified by a concerned resident about the conditions of a nearby home. "The property was...
Comments / 1