Animal Welfare Association (AWA), the oldest and largest low-cost spay/neuter clinic, adoption center and no-kill animal shelter in South Jersey, will hold its first ever “Barking Lot Sips and Brews” event on Wednesday, August 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at AWA, 509 Centennial Boulevard, Voorhees, N.J. The event is open to the public and attendees are invited to bring their comfiest lawn chairs and enjoy drinks, live music, food trucks, lawn games, and tours of AWA’s brand-new building where they can see dozens of cats, dogs, and small animals inside the new state-of-the-art facility, learn how the staff of AWA cares for its animals prior to adoptions as well as learn more about the exciting community programs AWA offers.

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO