AFP

Biden signs major climate change, health care law

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a big climate change and health care spending bill, giving Democrats another boost ahead of midterm elections in which Republicans are suddenly less certain of their predicted crushing victory. The new climate and health care law -- opposed by every single Republican member of Congress -- meant "the American people won and the special interests lost," Biden said.
