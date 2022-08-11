Read full article on original website
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Micheal Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, tells CNN’s Don Lemon what he predicts the former president’s next move will be following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Biden signs major climate change, health care law
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a big climate change and health care spending bill, giving Democrats another boost ahead of midterm elections in which Republicans are suddenly less certain of their predicted crushing victory. The new climate and health care law -- opposed by every single Republican member of Congress -- meant "the American people won and the special interests lost," Biden said.
Britain launches dispute resolution with EU over post-Brexit research
LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain has launched dispute resolution proceedings with the European Union to try to gain access to the bloc's scientific research programmes, including Horizon Europe, the government said on Tuesday, in the latest post-Brexit row.
