WCBD Count on 2

Family speaks after elderly woman killed in robbery

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” says Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
PINEVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in Friday night N. Charleston chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through a North Charleston neighborhood. Edward Townsend, 35, is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights, according to jail records. Police say they were patrolling the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
#Violent Crime#Berkeley Co#Cpl
live5news.com

Student found with pellet gun at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responded to a Lowcountry high school Tuesday morning after reports of a student with a weapon. Officials at Summerville High School said they notified Summerville Police around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning of a possible student with a weapon. Police investigated and found a male student...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Police collar suspect in Pineville murder

Berkeley County police believe they have located the party responsible for the murder of a Pineville woman last week, as Sheriff Duane Lewis has announced the arrest of Shelton Romone Brown, who is facing charges of murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and first-degree arson.
PINEVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in deadly North Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged in a deadly Saturday night crash. Aaron Portner, 28, was charged with felony DUI involving a death, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Officers responded just after 10 p.m. Saturday night to Tanger Outlet Boulevard...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in West Ashley. Police released photos of the man, who was believed to be in his 20s, saying they were asking the public’s help to figure out who he is. Police said they were caring for him but that he has “extremely limited communication abilities.”
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

‘Mother of the community’: How her family remembers Pineville victim

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a Pineville woman is remembering her as the man accused of her killing sits behind bars. In the early morning of Aug. 8, Berkeley County deputies responded to the home of 86-year-old Essie Benekin Guest where a security alarm had been activated. They found her dead inside and deputies say a fire burning inside the home was intentionally set.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County 911 dispatcher fired over policy violations

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The termination letter released by Charleston County explains the violations that led to the firing of a 911 operator last month. A county termination letter states Desiree John was fired on July 21 for failure to properly perform duties as a public safety telecommunication “by not entering or answering multiple calls for service.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 dead after vehicle overturns, catches on fire in Georgetown Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Highway 41 near Morgan Avenue. Master Trooper David Jones says a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving south on Highway...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

