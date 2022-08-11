Read full article on original website
Family speaks after elderly woman killed in robbery
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” says Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
live5news.com
Monday marks 4 years since Edisto Island woman’s disappearance
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - On the last day anyone saw her, Tina Snipes got a ride from a convenience store to her home, deputies say. What happened to Snipes after that remains a mystery that has continued for four years. The 43-year-old woman was last seen on surveillance footage...
SCHP seeking information on hit-and-run in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened last Friday in Berkeley County. Officials with Highway Patrol said the driver of a Honda struck a bicyclist just before 10:00 p.m. on Trojan Road near St. Julian Drive. The driver was traveling north on SC-45 towards St. […]
live5news.com
Man charged in Friday night N. Charleston chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through a North Charleston neighborhood. Edward Townsend, 35, is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights, according to jail records. Police say they were patrolling the...
live5news.com
Student found with pellet gun at Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responded to a Lowcountry high school Tuesday morning after reports of a student with a weapon. Officials at Summerville High School said they notified Summerville Police around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning of a possible student with a weapon. Police investigated and found a male student...
The Post and Courier
Police collar suspect in Pineville murder
Berkeley County police believe they have located the party responsible for the murder of a Pineville woman last week, as Sheriff Duane Lewis has announced the arrest of Shelton Romone Brown, who is facing charges of murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and first-degree arson.
Child, 5, seriously injured during lawn mower accident in SC
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 5-year-old was seriously injured during an accident involving a lawn mower in Berkeley County. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a home off Lake Moultrie Drive in the Bonneau area on Saturday afternoon after receiving a call about a juvenile who […]
live5news.com
Man accused of punching pregnant woman in stomach in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Savannah man is out on bond after police say he assaulted a pregnant woman. Charles Branham, 63, faces two counts of assault and battery, according to jail records. A police report states authorities responded to a Circle K on Rivers Avenue just before 4...
live5news.com
Man charged in deadly North Charleston crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged in a deadly Saturday night crash. Aaron Portner, 28, was charged with felony DUI involving a death, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Officers responded just after 10 p.m. Saturday night to Tanger Outlet Boulevard...
12-year-old among several injured in the Lowcountry
Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night.
live5news.com
Police investigate weekend reports, social posts of vehicles stopping traffic on Ravenel Bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police are investigating reports of dozens of vehicles that reportedly drove recklessly and blocked traffic on the Arthur Ravenel Bridge Saturday. Mount Pleasant Police were notified Saturday at 3:54 p.m. of reports of the vehicles that were said to be stopped...
abcnews4.com
Jury trial starts Monday for Colleton County man accused of 5 murders
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Jury proceedings are expected to begin Monday for a Colleton County man accused for murdering five people, including a 13-year-old boy. Jury selection was completed Monday night and the trial is to resume at 11 a.m. on Monday, the Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill said.
live5news.com
Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in West Ashley. Police released photos of the man, who was believed to be in his 20s, saying they were asking the public’s help to figure out who he is. Police said they were caring for him but that he has “extremely limited communication abilities.”
Deadly DUI crash leads to arrest in North Charleston, police investigating
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police say they made an arrest following a deadly weekend crash. NCPD on Saturday responded to a Tanger Outlet Boulevard after a report of a crash with injuries, around 10 p.m. Officers had Aaron Sidney Portner, 28, sitting in a patrol car at the scene as they noticed […]
live5news.com
‘Mother of the community’: How her family remembers Pineville victim
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a Pineville woman is remembering her as the man accused of her killing sits behind bars. In the early morning of Aug. 8, Berkeley County deputies responded to the home of 86-year-old Essie Benekin Guest where a security alarm had been activated. They found her dead inside and deputies say a fire burning inside the home was intentionally set.
live5news.com
Charleston County 911 dispatcher fired over policy violations
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The termination letter released by Charleston County explains the violations that led to the firing of a 911 operator last month. A county termination letter states Desiree John was fired on July 21 for failure to properly perform duties as a public safety telecommunication “by not entering or answering multiple calls for service.”
Man arrested on assault charges in North Charleston
According to police, 63-year-old Charles Branham of Savannah has been charged with two counts of assault and battery in connection to a weekend assault incident.
live5news.com
Walterboro shooting that left 12-year-old, others injured concerns business owners
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - As Walterboro Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that injured four, including a 12-year-old boy, small business owners nearby say they are worried. Police arrived at 252 Signature Events around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot three times. Three...
live5news.com
1 dead after vehicle overturns, catches on fire in Georgetown Co.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Highway 41 near Morgan Avenue. Master Trooper David Jones says a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving south on Highway...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston woman convicted of burglarizing evacuated home during Hurricane Florence
A woman was found guilty of burglarizing a family's North Charleston home that had been evacuated nearly four years ago during Hurricane Florence. A jury convicted Sheena Shanay Alston on Aug. 2 of first-degree burglary after a two-day trial, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said. The North Charleston woman failed...
