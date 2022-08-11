GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cooling is becoming more evident. We’re still warm, but the normal high is still 91 degrees for August 14. There are only five more days for the entire rest of this year with record highs of 100 degrees or higher. Only one of those days is higher than 100, and it’s just 101. Historically, August is a month of fast cooling in Western Colorado. September is a month of much faster cooling.

