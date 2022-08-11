Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Related
fox8live.com
Family of arrested ATV rider says Plaquemines deputies intended him harm
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of a teenager accused of intentionally crashing into a Plaquemines Parish deputy said Monday (Aug. 15) that police dashcam video proves their contention that the crash was unintentional. Reginald Hamilton, 18, remains in jail with a traumatic brain injury sustained in the May 31...
fox8live.com
Accused killers of Houma toddler Ezekiel Harry indicted, bonds set at $5.1 million
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A Terrebonne Parish grand jury charged the accused killers of Houma toddler Ezekiel Harry, the boy’s mother and her live-in boyfriend, with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection with his death. A judge set bond amounts at $5.1 million each for 28-year-old Maya...
WDSU
Family of teen accused in Plaquemines ATV incident calling for deeper investigation
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The family of a teen who was injured during an ATV incident in Plaquemines Parish will address the public about tactics they say are dangerous and were used by deputies. The family of 18-year-old Reginald Hamilton is holding a news conference Monday at 3 p.m.
Pastor pleads for an end to gun violence after son shot and killed
NEW ORLEANS — Fighting back tears, Christiana Ford never thought she’d be in this situation again. “It’s not right, it’s not right,” Ford said. “It’s nothing like losing a child.”. Ford already lost one son to gun violence in Texas. August 5th, she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
New Orleans police say carjacking suspect struck on interstate following pursuit
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a carjacking suspect was struck and killed on the interstate following a pursuit Monday night. According to NOPD, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers were in...
WDSU
OPSO updates city council about OJC jail protest
NEW ORLEANS — A team from the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, including Sheriff Susan Hutson, gave an update on the joint operation to clear a protest inside pod 2E in the Orleans Justice Center Sunday night, to the City Council Criminal Justice Committee. They say it took about five...
WDSU
Bond set for woman, man accused of murdering 2-year-old, putting him in trash can
Two people accused of killing a 2-year-old and placing his body in a trash can in Houma have had their bonds set. Bond for Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, were both set at $5.1 million each in connection with Harry's death. Both are accused of putting Harry in...
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man killed running across I-10 after fleeing from police in stolen car
NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after attempting to run across the interstate during a police pursuit on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police said the victim entered the interstate on foot, crossed barriers, and was struck by a vehicle. Ferguson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
Suspected flash bangs deployed at New Orleans jail revolt
What appears to be flash bangs could be seen and heard coming from the barricaded ward of the Orleans Justice Center where inmates have been barricaded inside since Friday. Flash bangs are a non lethal law enforcement tool typically used when trying to enter a blocked or otherwise unstable building.
Peaceful prisoner protest ends with officer raid at Orleans Justice Center after sprinkler system triggered
The Sheriff's Office say they are continuing to deescalate the situation with negotiations in hopes of a resolution without force but protest leaders have not taken any offers.
fox8live.com
Orleans Parish inmates plead for food and help during 3-day protest; sheriff refuses to discuss with Fox 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-day protest inside the Orleans Justice Center has reportedly come to an end, according to other news outlets. Sheriff Susan Hutson and her staff, meanwhile, continued to ignore questions about the standoff from Fox 8. A group of inmates barricaded inside the jail pleaded for...
Mother alongside anti-violence group asks for help following son’s killing
A pastor gathered alongside members of the group Silence the Violence at her church to demand the city's attention after her son was killed right in front of her church.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: A teenager, two men injured in shootings; gun stolen in an armed robbery
Three shootings were reported within 24 hours this weekend on Uptown streets. A man was also robbed of his gun in Central City near St. Charles Avenue. A teenager was shot in the chest Sunday evening (Aug. 14) near South Claiborne Avenue and Louisiana, the New Orleans Police Department reported.
Newell: Mayor Cantrell is leaving the NOPD to implode
Last week, I interviewed WWL multimedia journalist Thanh Truong about his podcast that attempts to answer lingering questions about the state of the New Orleans Police Department. Truong spoke with former officers who only spent a few years with the
wgno.com
Latest ‘In Your Grill’ car theft caught on cam
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest the person responsible for a car theft on August 8. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened at 8:40 that night at...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies two men slain by gunfire
The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain by gunfire. Kyeon Stevens, 29, was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds....
Report: Inmates at Orleans Justice Center involved in standoff
Inmates in the Orleans Justice Center have barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod, demanding the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office make upgrades to that pod.
wgno.com
Fatal double shooting Sunday leaves woman dead, man and dog wounded
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a double shooting in the Tulane-Gravier neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a dog reportedly was also wounded in the incident. The NOPD says, just after 4:50, officers responded to the intersection...
WDSU
Terrebonne sheriff investigating after minor shot outside Houma bowling alley
NEW ORLEANS — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened outside a Houma bowling alley Saturday night. According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. outside Creole Lanes. Deputies said a disturbance led to shots being fired in the parking...
wgno.com
North Rampart and Saint Ferdinand shooting leaves man hospitalized
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Bywater area that sent a man to the hospital Sunday. Officers say the man was taken by private vehicle. A call came in just before 12:50 p.m. of a shooting at the corner of...
Comments / 7