New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Family of arrested ATV rider says Plaquemines deputies intended him harm

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of a teenager accused of intentionally crashing into a Plaquemines Parish deputy said Monday (Aug. 15) that police dashcam video proves their contention that the crash was unintentional. Reginald Hamilton, 18, remains in jail with a traumatic brain injury sustained in the May 31...
WDSU

OPSO updates city council about OJC jail protest

NEW ORLEANS — A team from the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, including Sheriff Susan Hutson, gave an update on the joint operation to clear a protest inside pod 2E in the Orleans Justice Center Sunday night, to the City Council Criminal Justice Committee. They say it took about five...
WDSU

Suspected flash bangs deployed at New Orleans jail revolt

What appears to be flash bangs could be seen and heard coming from the barricaded ward of the Orleans Justice Center where inmates have been barricaded inside since Friday. Flash bangs are a non lethal law enforcement tool typically used when trying to enter a blocked or otherwise unstable building.
wgno.com

Latest ‘In Your Grill’ car theft caught on cam

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest the person responsible for a car theft on August 8. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened at 8:40 that night at...
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies two men slain by gunfire

The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain by gunfire. Kyeon Stevens, 29, was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds....
wgno.com

Fatal double shooting Sunday leaves woman dead, man and dog wounded

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a double shooting in the Tulane-Gravier neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a dog reportedly was also wounded in the incident. The NOPD says, just after 4:50, officers responded to the intersection...
WDSU

Terrebonne sheriff investigating after minor shot outside Houma bowling alley

NEW ORLEANS — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened outside a Houma bowling alley Saturday night. According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. outside Creole Lanes. Deputies said a disturbance led to shots being fired in the parking...
HOUMA, LA

