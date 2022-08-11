Read full article on original website
Scientists say new climate law is likely to reduce warming
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Massive incentives for clean energy in the U.S. law signed Tuesday by President Joe Biden should reduce future global warming "not a lot, but not insignificantly either," according to a climate scientist who led an independent analysis of the package. Even with nearly $375...
American Airlines Buys 20 Supersonic Overture Planes Amid Demands For Faster Flights
American Airlines announced on Tuesday that it is purchasing 20 supersonic planes from Boom Supersonic. Boom promises that its new technology has improved supersonic performance and stability to "maximize safety and efficiency," while also cutting flights times almost in half along with using 100% sustainable fuel. "We are proud to...
