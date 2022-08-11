ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

FOX2Now

Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

City of Nixa allows illegal Airbnb operation

NIXA, Mo. – An illegal Airbnb operation will be the hot topic at Nixa city council tonight. Neighbors say a home on Scott Wayne Drive is a nuisance with guests getting home in the early morning hours and strangers’ dogs running through their yards. Homeowners whose properties border the Airbnb filed complaints and petitions. Unable […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Inmate mail in Greene County now only received digitally

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Starting later this month, inmates in Greene County will only be receiving digital scans of their mail. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced starting on August 29 all mail for inmates in the county will need to be sent to an outside company based out of San Antonio, Texas named IC Solutions. There, […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Missing child alert scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This will get your attention while you scroll. Now there are missing child alert schemes. It was shared in an Aurora and Marionville area yard sale group. It says: Found this girl wandering behind our apartment. I can’t find her parents. Please help. “The phishing...
AURORA, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Springfield man who pleaded guilty to a 2020 shooting has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Erick Garcia was arrested following a police investigation into what authorities said was a marijuana sale that turned violent. In a probable cause statement, officers found a victim with a gun wound in the upper […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Fatal 3-wheeler crash in Lawrence County, 3 JPD officers retire, and a local hospital honors 1st responders

HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

OTC unveils new Plaster Manufacturing Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College opened its new center for manufacturing on its Springfield campus on Monday. The Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing (PMC) is the largest building project in the school’s history. “We have people who want to go to work,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Sheriff: Hoax post being shared in US “buy, sell or trade” groups

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – “If this was legitimate information, it would originate from an official source, such as our page,” states authorities about a Facebook hoax. A social media post with false information has been making its way across “buy, sell or trade” groups across the United States. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office today said the post was just brought to their attention. This particular post claims there’s a serial killer or abductor “hunting in Neosho..” The hoax continues by stating the man almost took a friend and goes into other details.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Cats, crime and neighbors: Why some Springfield users love Nextdoor

I’m a newshound. Every day it’s a diet of newspapers, radio, online news feeds, social media and TV. But it’s Gus, the neighborhood stray cat of Wildwood Estates, that I truly care about. I couldn’t wait to find out what the vet said about the growth on the side of that cat’s head, and if it was operable.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Bridge repairs slowing first responders in the Halltown, Mo. area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nobody likes traffic. For the typical person, it’s a nuisance. For first responders, those few extra minutes can be the difference between life and death. Lawrence County has nine bridges under construction, with more on the docket for the next two years. This construction means...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

