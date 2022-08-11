Read full article on original website
Final defendant in Ozarks multi-million dollar stolen catalytic converter business pleads guilty
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Danielle Ice, 34, of Columbia, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge...
Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
City of Nixa allows illegal Airbnb operation
NIXA, Mo. – An illegal Airbnb operation will be the hot topic at Nixa city council tonight. Neighbors say a home on Scott Wayne Drive is a nuisance with guests getting home in the early morning hours and strangers’ dogs running through their yards. Homeowners whose properties border the Airbnb filed complaints and petitions. Unable […]
Inmate mail in Greene County now only received digitally
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Starting later this month, inmates in Greene County will only be receiving digital scans of their mail. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced starting on August 29 all mail for inmates in the county will need to be sent to an outside company based out of San Antonio, Texas named IC Solutions. There, […]
KYTV
On Your Side: Missing child alert scam
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This will get your attention while you scroll. Now there are missing child alert schemes. It was shared in an Aurora and Marionville area yard sale group. It says: Found this girl wandering behind our apartment. I can’t find her parents. Please help. “The phishing...
showmeprogress.com
Former County Sheriff Publicly Denounces “No one is above the law”
Governor Parson is a veteran who served six years in the United States Army. He served more than 22 years in law enforcement, including 12 years as the sheriff of Polk County. [….]. Rule 41. Search and Seizure. [….]. f) Executing and Returning the Warrant. (1) Warrant to...
KYTV
Springfield Police release new information on assault of Springfield couple
The Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus announces it will disband and call for peace and unity within the Republican-led chamber. Nixa, Mo. city leaders discussing possible sales tax initiative for new police station, parks. Updated: 6 hours ago. City leaders in Nixa began discussions for a possible one-cent sales tax to...
Girl left in hot car dies in southwest Missouri
Authorities confirm that a young girl found inside a car on Friday in Carthage, Missouri, has died.
KYTV
Family of Tampa, Fla. man killed in a crash near Halltown says driver should be criminally charged
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a Florida man is demanding answers from authorities in Greene County. Carrie Cooper wants to know why criminal charges didn’t get filed after her son, Storm Cooper, lost his life in a traffic accident in July 2021, just west of Springfield. Prosecutors...
KYTV
Protecting your property: How to prevent and report a bike theft
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -No one wants to be a victim of theft, but unfortunately, it does happen. Before taking your bike out, here are a few things you need to know to prevent it from being stolen and how you can help officers return it to you if it is found.
Springfield man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Springfield man who pleaded guilty to a 2020 shooting has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Erick Garcia was arrested following a police investigation into what authorities said was a marijuana sale that turned violent. In a probable cause statement, officers found a victim with a gun wound in the upper […]
News to Know: Fatal 3-wheeler crash in Lawrence County, 3 JPD officers retire, and a local hospital honors 1st responders
HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.
KYTV
OTC unveils new Plaster Manufacturing Center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College opened its new center for manufacturing on its Springfield campus on Monday. The Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing (PMC) is the largest building project in the school’s history. “We have people who want to go to work,...
Sheriff: Hoax post being shared in US “buy, sell or trade” groups
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – “If this was legitimate information, it would originate from an official source, such as our page,” states authorities about a Facebook hoax. A social media post with false information has been making its way across “buy, sell or trade” groups across the United States. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office today said the post was just brought to their attention. This particular post claims there’s a serial killer or abductor “hunting in Neosho..” The hoax continues by stating the man almost took a friend and goes into other details.
KYTV
Springfield, Nixa school officials discuss new CDC COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The CDC announced some significant changes to its COVID-19 guidelines this week right before the start of the school year, representing yet another move forward on the long road to recovery. “We know that COVID is not gone and the pandemic is not over, but we’re...
sgfcitizen.org
Cats, crime and neighbors: Why some Springfield users love Nextdoor
I’m a newshound. Every day it’s a diet of newspapers, radio, online news feeds, social media and TV. But it’s Gus, the neighborhood stray cat of Wildwood Estates, that I truly care about. I couldn’t wait to find out what the vet said about the growth on the side of that cat’s head, and if it was operable.
KYTV
Bridge repairs slowing first responders in the Halltown, Mo. area
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nobody likes traffic. For the typical person, it’s a nuisance. For first responders, those few extra minutes can be the difference between life and death. Lawrence County has nine bridges under construction, with more on the docket for the next two years. This construction means...
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by […]
KYTV
Family of Springfield teenager discuss tragic shooting death; organ donation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man shot to death in late July in Springfield is helping others live through organ donations. On July 30, around 2:45 a.m., Jaiden Falls was shot in the 500 block of South Scenic. He died days later. Police have arrested five people connected to the shooting, but not the apparent shooter.
