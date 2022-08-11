ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

Man drowns in northern New York

ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
ALTONA, NY
mynbc5.com

Secretary of State delays primary results certification

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Secretary of State Jim Condos announced that the planned certification of Vermont's statewide and federal primary election canvass has been delayed due to an unresolved technology issue. Condos' office issued a release on Tuesday morning, around the same time that the votes in last week's primary...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Large Nor'easter Mostly Misses East Midweek

Another comfy night is expected with temperatures in the 50s under mainly clear skies. The coldest locations in the Adirondacks/NEK will fall into the 40s. The nice weather continues into Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. There is the slight chance for a few sprinkles in the mountains. Afternoon highs will be near 80-degrees.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Accidents
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Garden City, SC
Garden City, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
mynbc5.com

Couple showers over the next few days

Another comfortable night with a mostly clear sky!. Clouds will thicken up on Tuesday afternoon, along with scattered afternoon showers. Highs will be in the 70s. A coastal storm largely misses east Wednesday, bringing rain to Maine and Nova Scotia. Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers can be expected across our region, especially in the NEK toward New Hampshire.
MAINE STATE
mynbc5.com

Teaching shortage affecting Northern New York schools

In just a couple of weeks, students will be heading back to school, but they could be back with less teachers than usual. “There's no question there are teacher shortages nationwide,” said Jay Lebrun, Plattsburgh School District's Superintendent. “Those shortages are even affecting our area.”. Retirements and COVID-19...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

More Vermonters eligible for free college tuition through grant program

More Vermonters are now eligible for free college tuition thanks to the expansion of a recent grant program. The 802 Opportunity Grant now provides free college tuition to the Community College of Vermont for all state residents with an annual household income of less than $75,000. The latest Census data...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy