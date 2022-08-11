Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Man drowns in northern New York
ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
mynbc5.com
Ezra Miller says they are seeking treatment following recent legal issues
STAMFORD, Vt. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story about Ezra Miller. After a string of arrests and erratic behavior that spanned Hawaii to Vermont, “Flash” actor Ezra Miller said they have begun treatment for “complex mental health issues.”. The 29-year-old Miller,...
mynbc5.com
Secretary of State delays primary results certification
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Secretary of State Jim Condos announced that the planned certification of Vermont's statewide and federal primary election canvass has been delayed due to an unresolved technology issue. Condos' office issued a release on Tuesday morning, around the same time that the votes in last week's primary...
mynbc5.com
Large Nor'easter Mostly Misses East Midweek
Another comfy night is expected with temperatures in the 50s under mainly clear skies. The coldest locations in the Adirondacks/NEK will fall into the 40s. The nice weather continues into Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. There is the slight chance for a few sprinkles in the mountains. Afternoon highs will be near 80-degrees.
mynbc5.com
Couple showers over the next few days
Another comfortable night with a mostly clear sky!. Clouds will thicken up on Tuesday afternoon, along with scattered afternoon showers. Highs will be in the 70s. A coastal storm largely misses east Wednesday, bringing rain to Maine and Nova Scotia. Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers can be expected across our region, especially in the NEK toward New Hampshire.
mynbc5.com
Teaching shortage affecting Northern New York schools
In just a couple of weeks, students will be heading back to school, but they could be back with less teachers than usual. “There's no question there are teacher shortages nationwide,” said Jay Lebrun, Plattsburgh School District's Superintendent. “Those shortages are even affecting our area.”. Retirements and COVID-19...
mynbc5.com
More Vermonters eligible for free college tuition through grant program
More Vermonters are now eligible for free college tuition thanks to the expansion of a recent grant program. The 802 Opportunity Grant now provides free college tuition to the Community College of Vermont for all state residents with an annual household income of less than $75,000. The latest Census data...
