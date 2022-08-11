ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest
5d ago

sweeeet pit ...smooth...can tell he passed EVOC course with flying colors!!

Reply
5
 

WSB Radio

Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed, and emergency medical services had to be called. Khanay Yancey has filed a federal lawsuit against Clayton County and the officer, Gregory Tillman.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan woman charged with lottery theft

A Newnan woman was charged on Saturday after allegedly stealing a pack of $20 lottery tickets valued at $300. Cynthia Dianne Holtzclaw, 53, was charged with attempting to defraud (GA Code § 50-27-27) and theft by taking after her employer said she was caught on video stealing the lottery tickets the previous Sunday.
NEWNAN, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Argument over parking space ends with three shot and one killed, Georgia police say

Three people were shot, one fatally, during an argument over a parking space in Georgia, news outlets report. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Odyssey Lounge on Marietta Street in Atlanta around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, the Atlanta Police Department said in a news release. Two victims were found at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

5 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Five people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to 5420 Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 11 p.m. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Kiyre...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga. man pleads guilty to smuggling meth into the country, selling it in metro Atlanta

ROME, Ga. — A Georgia man and four of his associates are heading to prison for running a drug ring and laundering money in Rome, prosecutors say. The charges stem from a 2018 investigation where prosecutors say they learned that 39-year-old Juan Cain “Chapa” Valencia-Ramirez was operating a methamphetamine processing and distribution ring by smuggling meth into the country from Mexico in car gas tanks.
ROME, GA
Fox News

Georgia love triangle leads to killing of 30-year-old woman, police say

A love triangle between three people in Georgia allegedly led to the murder of a 30-year-old woman, according to police. The Gwinnett County Police Department said that the incident happened on Thursday when Antonetta Stevens, 27, and Janine Gonzalez, 17, allegedly lured Ashley Bocanegra, 30, to their apartment complex in Buford, Georgia, then attacked her.
BUFORD, GA
WJCL

GBI: School employee arrested following Georgia parking lot shooting

A Georgia school employee has been arrested for a shooting in a school parking lot, officials said Friday. Dwight Anthony Brown, 64, of Blairsville, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, said Nelly Miles, of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Miles said the shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. Thursday...
BLAIRSVILLE, GA
CBS News

