5d ago
sweeeet pit ...smooth...can tell he passed EVOC course with flying colors!!
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed, and emergency medical services had to be called. Khanay Yancey has filed a federal lawsuit against Clayton County and the officer, Gregory Tillman.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan woman charged with lottery theft
A Newnan woman was charged on Saturday after allegedly stealing a pack of $20 lottery tickets valued at $300. Cynthia Dianne Holtzclaw, 53, was charged with attempting to defraud (GA Code § 50-27-27) and theft by taking after her employer said she was caught on video stealing the lottery tickets the previous Sunday.
Witness follows, shoots suspect after seeing him stab driver to death at Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA — A witness followed and shot a suspect who police say stabbed a driver to death outside an Atlanta gas station. Atlanta police told Channel 2 they responded to a stabbing and shooting call next to each other on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6 a.m. Monday.
Georgia high school football players save woman stuck in car after crash
"This morning I witnessed something amazing that our Rome High Football players did," math teacher Luis Goya wrote on Facebook. Goya, who works at the school in Rome, Georgia, saw a group of heroic teens save a woman's life. "While I was in front of the school during my morning...
Pedal to the metal: 20-year-old Georgia man arrested after 115 mph chase in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fl. — A Georgia man led deputies in Bay County in Florida on a high-speed chase, reaching over 100 mph Sunday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to WMBB-TV, the chase happened after the Florida Highway Patrol clocked the driver, Caleb...
Atlanta woman found on shot on interstate, acquaintance named suspect, police say
ATLANTA — Police said a woman was shot in southwest Atlanta Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called out to the area of I-75-85 SB/I-20-EB about a person shot at 5:30 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Argument over parking space ends with three shot and one killed, Georgia police say
Three people were shot, one fatally, during an argument over a parking space in Georgia, news outlets report. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Odyssey Lounge on Marietta Street in Atlanta around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, the Atlanta Police Department said in a news release. Two victims were found at the scene.
5 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Five people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to 5420 Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 11 p.m. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Kiyre...
Woman responsible for $500K in identity fraud arrested after GA traffic stop, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A deputy in Troup County arrested two Louisiana women in April on the side of I-85 after he says he found them with items that could be used in identity theft. The two women, Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray, were found with stolen COVID-19 vaccinations...
Retired APD officer off the job after getting into fight with drunk man at airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A retired Atlanta Police Department Officer was is out of a job after police said he was involved in a fight at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The retired officer was a contract worker at the airport by way of APD’s Retired Reserve program. On...
DRUG TRAFFICKING: Lead defendant in Burke County drug trafficking investigation sentenced to prison
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Atlanta-area man has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting his role in a major drug trafficking conspiracy that funneled cocaine and other drugs through Atlanta to the Waynesboro, Ga., area. Chadric Antonio Rhaney, a/k/a “Chad,” 42, of Powder Springs, Ga., was sentenced to 88 months in prison followed by three […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
Henry County police release photos of armed pizza robber who threatened to kill cashier
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are investigating an armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza location. Police say that earlier this week, a man walked into the Domino’s Pizza on Hudson Bridge Rd. in Stockbridge just before 11 p.m. and demanded money. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Ga. man pleads guilty to smuggling meth into the country, selling it in metro Atlanta
ROME, Ga. — A Georgia man and four of his associates are heading to prison for running a drug ring and laundering money in Rome, prosecutors say. The charges stem from a 2018 investigation where prosecutors say they learned that 39-year-old Juan Cain “Chapa” Valencia-Ramirez was operating a methamphetamine processing and distribution ring by smuggling meth into the country from Mexico in car gas tanks.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother accussed of letting underage kids drink facing charges, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City woman is accused of holding a house party and letting underage kids drink. Police say Danielle Drouin was drunk and when she answered the door, they say one of the teens was passed out inside her house and had to be rushed to the hospital.
Child survives being hit by train, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A child is expected to survive after being hit by a train on Thursday night, Atlanta police say. The incident around 9 p.m. near Melvin Dr. and Kimberly Rd. in southwest Atlanta. Police say the child was taken to the hospital, but suffered non-life threatening injuries. They...
Police search for robber who followed man home, stole $50K watch, led officers on chase
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A Powder Springs resident told Channel 2 Action News he believes thieves saw him wearing expensive jewelry at an Atlanta restaurant Thursday night, then followed him home, with one bursting through the front door of his townhome. “The crowbar didn’t work. That’s when he started...
Georgia love triangle leads to killing of 30-year-old woman, police say
A love triangle between three people in Georgia allegedly led to the murder of a 30-year-old woman, according to police. The Gwinnett County Police Department said that the incident happened on Thursday when Antonetta Stevens, 27, and Janine Gonzalez, 17, allegedly lured Ashley Bocanegra, 30, to their apartment complex in Buford, Georgia, then attacked her.
WJCL
GBI: School employee arrested following Georgia parking lot shooting
A Georgia school employee has been arrested for a shooting in a school parking lot, officials said Friday. Dwight Anthony Brown, 64, of Blairsville, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, said Nelly Miles, of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Miles said the shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. Thursday...
CBS News
