FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Want to read Anne Heche's out-of-print memoir? It could easily cost you $750
Actor Anne Heche's 2001 tell-all memoir, 'Call Me Crazy,' is now considered a 'collectible.' And it's selling for hundreds of dollars after her death.
Keke Palmer Fires Back at Comparison to Zendaya Over Colorism: “I’m an Incomparable Talent”
Keke Palmer doesn’t appear to appreciate the recent social media conversation comparing her career to that of Zendaya. A Saturday tweet drew attention for claiming that a perceived difference in mainstream popularity between Palmer, who currently stars in Jordan Peele’s Nope, and Zendaya is “one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood.” The Twitter thread pointed out that Palmer and Zendaya are both former child stars but that Nope is being described in some circles as Palmer’s breakout role.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
ETOnline.com
Tyler Perry Explains Why He Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million for One Day of Work
Tyler Perry takes pride in the fact that he made sure that one of Hollywood’s biggest gems was taken care of in her later years. In a new interview with AARP The Magazine, Perry, 52, shared how he paid Cicely Tyson $1 million for just one day of work.
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris to Direct and Write Warner Bros. Remake of ‘Wizard of Oz’
Toto, we’re not in the 1930s anymore. Warner Brothers has approved a modern reimagining of the 1939 classic film The Wizard of Oz with Kenya Barris at the helm, Rolling Stone can confirm. Barris — the beloved creator and writer of Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish — will be tasked with writing, directing, and producing the upcoming film, which will serve as a “modern reimagining” of the original. (Variety described it as a “fresh take” on the classic.) The planned Warner Bros. film is separate from a previously-planned retelling by New Line. The original film, starring Judy Garland as a Kansas girl who is swept away by...
Tyler Perry Talks Still Having A Stigma In Hollywood After Some Big Names Turned Down His Latest Movie
After big names turned down his latest movie, Tyler Perry talks about how he feels about having a stigma in Hollywood.
These 42 Funny Tweets By Women Are Piss-Your-Pants Level Hysterical
"By age 30 you should have a few stock market crashes, one 9/11, and a multi-year pandemic under your belt."
Queen Latifah And Ludacris Star In New Netflix ‘End Of The Road’ Trailer
Award-winning rapper, singer, and actress Queen Latifah is set to star alongside Chris “Ludacris” Bridges in their Netflix action thriller End Of The Road. According to the streaming platform, the film journeys a recently widowed mom Brenda (Latifah), as she fights to protect her family during a twisted road trip. After witnessing a murder and finding a missing bag of cash, the trip quickly takes a turn as it becomes “a highway to hell” for Brenda and her family. While staying at a motel in the New Mexico desert, Brenda and her brother Reggie (Bridges) have to fight for their...
thesource.com
Kenya Barris Tapped to Direct ‘Wiard of Oz’ Remake
With Black-ish over, Kenya Barris is eyeing the Yellow Brick Road. According to Variety, Barris is teaming with Warner Bros. for the upcoming remake of Wizard of Oz. Barris will write and direct the reimagining of the film. Additional details are currently unannounced. The Wizard of Oz tells the story...
Starz #TakeTheLead Writers’ Intensive Reveals 10 Cohort Finalists For 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Starz’s #TakeTheLead Writers’ Intensive has revealed the 10 participants selected from 500 applicants for phase one kicking off on August 22nd. The finalists are Alejandra Lopez, Corey Dashuan, Gabby Revilla Lugo, Ida Yazdi, John Lowe, Jorge Thomson, Naiyah Ambros, Nzinga Kemp, Raymond Arturo Perez, and Tennessee Martin. The cohort includes writers from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds and captures the kind of inclusivity that Starz celebrates in its programming, talent, and throughout its organization. The program gives the finalists access to industry insiders including Starz executives Kathryn Busby, Kathryn Tyus-Adair, Giovanna Desselle, Sebastian Arboleda, and Jordan Lippetz; Jairo Alvarado and Tony Gil of...
When both your parents are DC Area news anchors. (Janette Reyes and Robert Burton)
Cute, but makes me wonder why all the TV anchors have the same voice. LoL, both parents have broadcasting school diction & delivery; what is it gonna be like when that baby learns to talk?
Viola Davis to Star in ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ as Head Gamemaker
Viola Davis is headed to Panem as the head gamemaker in “The Hunger Games” prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” The Lionsgate movie is based on the 2020 book of the same name, which takes place decades before the adventures of Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games.” The prequel story is focused on 18-year-old Snow, who eventually becomes the tyrannical leader of the dystopia known as Panem. In “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” he’s chosen to be mentor during the 10th Hunger Games, a televised event in which teenagers are chosen via lottery to fight to the death. Davis, who...
First Look At Rachel Zegler & Tom Blyth In ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes’ Released By Lionsgate
Lionsgate has released a first-look image for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a prequel to the wildly successful Hunger Games franchise. Check it out below. Suzanne Collins, who wrote the original Hunger Games novels, decided to follow it up with a prequel that takes place 64 years before Katniss Everdeen became a District 12 tribute. Francis Lawrence, who directed The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2, directs the prequel. Michael Lesslie (Macbeth) penned the most recent draft of the screenplay — building on the work of Collins and Oscar winner Michael Arndt (Catching Fire)....
More ‘Saw’ From Lionsgate Buzzing Toward Halloween 2023 Release
Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures are going into production on another Saw movie which will hit theatres on Oct. 27, 2023. Kevin Greutert, who directed Saw VI an Saw: The Final Chapter and edited Saw I through V and Jigsaw, will helm the latest installment which will bring the number of pics in the franchise up to ten. The last one to be released was the Saw reboot, Spiral, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson which was released during the pandemic and made over $41M WW. Plot is under wraps for the new film. The Saw movies have grossed over $1 billion. Bloody Disgusting first had the news. More from Deadline'The Hunger Games': Viola Davis Latest To Join Lionsgate Franchise's 'The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes'Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer Extends Contract Through Mid-2025 - UpdateDirector Scott Mann's AI Startup Helps 'Fall' Nab PG-13 Rating, $2.5M Open - Specialty Box OfficeBest of DeadlineOlivia Newton-John's Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: "Heartbroken Doesn't Even Begin To Cover It"2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set
Popculture
'The Black Phone' Director Scott Derrickson Reveals Ethan Hawke's Reaction to Iconic Horror Mask (Exclusive)
The Black Phone has entered the pantheon of iconic masked horror villains, with Ethan Hawke playing the devil-faced Grabber, in director Scott Derrickson's film adaptation of a Joe Hill short story. Recently, Derrickson — well known for films such as Sinister and Doctor Strange — opened up about the film to PopCulture.com. During the conversation, he shared exclusively with us just how Hawke reacted to seeing the Grabber masks for the first time.
IGN
Batgirl Actor Blasts WB CEO: 'His Cowardice is Breathtaking'
An unnamed Batgirl actor has hit out at Warner Bros. Discovery. The actor, who worked on the now-canceled Batgirl movie, has some choice words for Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. “None of these things matter to an imbecile like [WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav],” they told IndieWire. “His cowardice...
Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ and Kendrick Lamar’s Short Film Eligible for Oscar Nominations
Short films from both Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar are eligible for a 2023 Oscars nomination in the best live-action short category. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Swift’s All Too Well: A Short Film, written and directed by the singer, gained eligibility through a November 2021 screening at New York’s AMC Lincoln Square. The screening fell within the category’s window of eligibility – October 1, 2021, to September 20, 2022.
Mark Wahlberg Action Comedy ‘The Family Plan’ Picked Up by Apple
Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday that it has picked up “The Family Plan,” an action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg that will be produced by Skydance Media as part of the studio’s first-look production deal. Written by David Coggeshall, who is writing the film “Matchbox” for Skydance...
Memento International Boards TIFF Drama ‘Something You Said Last Night’; Exec Producers Include ‘The Florida Project’ Duo
EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based Memento International has boarded TIFF Discovery drama Something You Said Last Night by director Luis De Filippis. The coming-of-age debut film follows Ren, an aspiring writer and mid-twenty-something, who after being fired from her job accompanies her Canadian-Italian family on vacation. The realities of being a stunted millennial and a trans woman coalesce as she struggles to balance the yearning for independence with the comfort of being taken care of. The Canadian-Swiss project is produced by Jessica Adams, Michael Graf, Harry Cherniak, Rhea Plangg, Michela Pini and Luis De Filippis through JA Productions and Cinédokké. Executive producers are Francesca Silvestri and...
