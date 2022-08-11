ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 2

just sayin'
5d ago

Big deal. How's about here in the western,Sun City area? We here are rarely catered to. It would be a goldmine for White Castle

Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Opening In Town

An iconic burger chain is opening in town.Gabriel Testoni/Unsplash. Anyone craving a burger in metro Phoenix has no shortage of options. Most of the main burger chains in the United States have at least one restaurant slinging beef patties somewhere in the Valley. However, there is one legendary burger chain with a cult-like following (and even movies named after it) that, until recently, has been strangely absent. Thankfully, that changed just a few years ago, and now a second location is in the works.
