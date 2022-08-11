Arkansas man missing since 2018, still no leads

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— It’s not uncommon for families in the rural south to share and live on the family land. Brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, and uncles; all living amongst each other as neighbors. In 2018, one Ashley County, Arkansas family never imagined that one day their loved one would suddenly disappear, to never be seen nor heard from again.

It was reported Bradley Allen left his home on foot around 3 a.m. July 17, 2018, in an attempt to “cool down” after an argument between him and his girlfriend. That home was seated on a 20-acre plot in Fountain Hill, Arkansas, and was shared by many members of his family.

“It’s been so long, I don’t see it happening. People don’t just vanish”, said Brad’s sister Angie Clavet.

For the family, the hardest part is wondering.

“Not knowing, the not knowing where he is”, his mother Lynda Allen explains.

Brad’s father Wayne Allen says, “if we knew dead or alive we could get through it and go on”. Ashley County Sheriff Tommy Sturgeon says he has been in law enforcement for over 30 years and this doesn’t happen often.

Four years later, the family is still looking for answers. “Go to bed at night thinking about him, wake up in the morning thinking about him. I love him, always will”, said his sister.

Holding on to hope, Brad’s family members want him to know he loves them and if he’s out there somewhere to just come back home.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office at 870-853-8600.