NBC Bay Area
Investigators, Family of Missing Tahoe Area Teen Urge Anyone With Information to Come Forward
It has now been more than a week since a teenager from Truckee, CA went missing after a party in the Tahoe area. The search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni continues, but investigators say there's still no sign of her or her car. Kieley was last seen in the early hours of August 6 at a party at the Prosser Family Campground.
NBC Bay Area
Kaiser Mental Health Workers Prepare to Strike in Northern California, Central Valley
More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente mental health professionals in Northern California and the Central Valley are set to begin what organizers call an "open ended strike" Monday morning. Negotiations involving management and psychologists, social workers, marriage and family therapists, and chemical dependency counselors ended without resolution Saturday. The National Union...
NBC Bay Area
Heat, Wildfire Smoke Prompt Spare the Air Alert
Lingering smoke from wildland fires in Northern California, combined with a one-day heat wave in the forecast has resulted in a Spare the Air Alert for the Bay Area on Tuesday. The alert is the third issued for the region this year by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
NBC Bay Area
Kaiser Mental Health Workers Go on Strike
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente mental health workers in California hit the strike lines Monday, saying their patients aren't getting the care they need. About 2,000 counselors, psychologists and staff went on strike after negotiations between their union and Kaiser stalled. Beyond an increase in wages, the union says it's fighting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
With Likely Polio Circulation in New York, California Health Experts Urge Vaccination
Concern continues to spread over what health officials say is "likely local circulation" of the virus that causes paralytic polio in New York. This week, health officials confirmed the virus was detected in wastewater in New York City. This comes after the virus had been detected in other parts of the state in month's prior and after one New Yorker was found to have paralytic polio in July.
NBC Bay Area
California Becomes First State to Offer Free School Meals to All Children
With inflation and food insecurity on the rise, California education leaders are giving parents one less thing to worry about: school lunches. Starting this year, all school children will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch, no matter their family’s income level. “A lot of people like me are...
NBC Bay Area
Heat Advisory Issued for Parts of the Bay Area Tuesday Through Thursday
The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a heat advisory for eastern portions of the Bay Area and Central California on Tuesday through Thursday, as temperatures will likely approach dangerously warm conditions. Inland temperatures will reach anywhere from 100 to 105 degrees, increasing the chances of heat-related illnesses like heat...
