ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Kaiser Mental Health Workers Prepare to Strike in Northern California, Central Valley

More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente mental health professionals in Northern California and the Central Valley are set to begin what organizers call an "open ended strike" Monday morning. Negotiations involving management and psychologists, social workers, marriage and family therapists, and chemical dependency counselors ended without resolution Saturday. The National Union...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Heat, Wildfire Smoke Prompt Spare the Air Alert

Lingering smoke from wildland fires in Northern California, combined with a one-day heat wave in the forecast has resulted in a Spare the Air Alert for the Bay Area on Tuesday. The alert is the third issued for the region this year by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Bay Area

Kaiser Mental Health Workers Go on Strike

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente mental health workers in California hit the strike lines Monday, saying their patients aren't getting the care they need. About 2,000 counselors, psychologists and staff went on strike after negotiations between their union and Kaiser stalled. Beyond an increase in wages, the union says it's fighting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Truckee, CA
State
Nevada State
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Truckee, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Bay Area

With Likely Polio Circulation in New York, California Health Experts Urge Vaccination

Concern continues to spread over what health officials say is "likely local circulation" of the virus that causes paralytic polio in New York. This week, health officials confirmed the virus was detected in wastewater in New York City. This comes after the virus had been detected in other parts of the state in month's prior and after one New Yorker was found to have paralytic polio in July.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Bay Area

Heat Advisory Issued for Parts of the Bay Area Tuesday Through Thursday

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a heat advisory for eastern portions of the Bay Area and Central California on Tuesday through Thursday, as temperatures will likely approach dangerously warm conditions. Inland temperatures will reach anywhere from 100 to 105 degrees, increasing the chances of heat-related illnesses like heat...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy