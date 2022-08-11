Concern continues to spread over what health officials say is "likely local circulation" of the virus that causes paralytic polio in New York. This week, health officials confirmed the virus was detected in wastewater in New York City. This comes after the virus had been detected in other parts of the state in month's prior and after one New Yorker was found to have paralytic polio in July.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO