Berkshire County, MA

Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman struck by boat while swimming in Columbia County lake

CANAAN – A Portland, Oregon woman is in Albany Medical Center in serious but stable condition after being struck by a boat while swimming in Queechy Lake in Canaan, State Police said. Shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, police said Catherine Thompson, 68, was swimming in the...
CANAAN, NY
WNYT

1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
BETHLEHEM, NY
WRGB

Teenager in critical condition after late evening shooting in Troy

Troy, NY — Troy police are investigating after a teenager was shot in North Troy late Monday evening. Police say officers responded to the area of building 22 at the Corliss Park Apartments just before 10:30 PM Monday evening. There, according to police, a 16-year-old was found to have...
TROY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Boating accident on Queechy Lake

Canaan, New York – On August 13, 2022, the New York State Police responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. At approximately 2:05 p.m., Troopers were dispatched by Columbia County 911 to Queechy Lake for a report of a woman struck by a boat. Chatham Rescue arrived on scene, began medical treatment, and facilitated the medevac of Catherine Thompson, age 68, of Portland, OR, to Albany Medical Center. Thompson remains at Albany Medical Center in serious but stable condition.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WBEC AM

Looks Like MA Folks are Going to Have to Get Friendly with Coyotes

Coyotes roaming around in Massachusetts is nothing new. At times when I would visit my girlfriend (now wife), Amber at her home in Florida (not the state but the town in Berkshire County), we would have summer bonfires from time to time. During some of those gatherings, off in the distance, we would hear howling. We assumed it was coyotes or some type of wild dog.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WRGB

Motorcyclist dies in crash involving other vehicle in Wilton

WILTON, NY (WRGB) — According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, a Gansevoort man has died after a Friday morning crash. On Sunday, the sheriff's office confirmed the motorcyclist as 31-year-old Jeffrey Leighton. Back on August 12th, just before 9:00 AM, Leighton was involved in a crash with another...
WILTON, NY
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Two plead guilty for 2021 death at Colonie Motel 6

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Xiaa Price last May at the Motel 6 in Colonie pleaded guilty Monday morning to separate charges. 25-year-old Paul Streeks and 46-year-old Kenneth Spencer took plea deals to be convicted on lesser charges in connection with Price’s death. Streeks appeared in the […]
COLONIE, NY
