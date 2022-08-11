Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Massachusetts State Police identify missing swimmers near Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police on Tuesday identified the two missing swimmers near Martha’s Vineyard. State police said that 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin and 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin went missing at about 11 p.m. Sunday after jumping off of Jaws Bridge. Monday, search parties found Tavaris’ body from...
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 8/19
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for the upcoming weekend of Friday, August 19th into Saturday, August 20th. Driving...
Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting. Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman struck by boat while swimming in Columbia County lake
CANAAN – A Portland, Oregon woman is in Albany Medical Center in serious but stable condition after being struck by a boat while swimming in Queechy Lake in Canaan, State Police said. Shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, police said Catherine Thompson, 68, was swimming in the...
WCVB
Massachusetts teen, 15, seriously hurt in ATV crash in New Hampshire, officials say
A 15-year-old from Massachusetts has serious injuries after an all-terrain-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Cambridge, New Hampshire. According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, the boy was traveling with eight other riders when he failed to navigate part of the trail and was thrown off his ATV as it started to roll downhill.
Victim identified in fatal Wilton motorcycle crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has named the victim of a fatal motorcycle in Wilton on August 12. The motorcyclist has been identified as Jeffrey Leighton, 31, of Gansevoort.
Schenectady PD: Man stabbed with sword-like weapon
The Schenectady Police Department was called to a home on Daggett Terrace at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, after hearing of a possible stabbing.
WNYT
1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
westernmassnews.com
Frustrations growing over partying, safety at Rainbow Beach in Northampton
(WGGB/WSHM) - Frustrations are building for boaters along the Connecticut River in Northampton where partying and safety concerns have them speaking out. “It’s gross. The stuff that’s happening late at night, it’s just out of line,” said Mark Britton of Hadley. Britton spoke with Western Mass...
Can You Legally Beep Your Horn In Massachusetts Just To Say Hi To A Friend?
My father was kind of a loud guy. Like, not the clothes that he wore, but like, audibly. Seeing Sebastian Maniscalco joke about his family being very high volume and yelling a lot in one of his comedy specials is something I chuckled at and can certainly relate to. With...
Argyle man arrested for allegedly strangling woman
An Argyle man has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Robert Risacher, 31, was arrested after an investigation into the domestic incident.
WRGB
Teenager in critical condition after late evening shooting in Troy
Troy, NY — Troy police are investigating after a teenager was shot in North Troy late Monday evening. Police say officers responded to the area of building 22 at the Corliss Park Apartments just before 10:30 PM Monday evening. There, according to police, a 16-year-old was found to have...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Boating accident on Queechy Lake
Canaan, New York – On August 13, 2022, the New York State Police responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. At approximately 2:05 p.m., Troopers were dispatched by Columbia County 911 to Queechy Lake for a report of a woman struck by a boat. Chatham Rescue arrived on scene, began medical treatment, and facilitated the medevac of Catherine Thompson, age 68, of Portland, OR, to Albany Medical Center. Thompson remains at Albany Medical Center in serious but stable condition.
Police: Flushing man drowns in Lake Taghkanic
After a four-hour search on Lake Taghkanic Saturday, first responders found a Flushing man dead.
Looks Like MA Folks are Going to Have to Get Friendly with Coyotes
Coyotes roaming around in Massachusetts is nothing new. At times when I would visit my girlfriend (now wife), Amber at her home in Florida (not the state but the town in Berkshire County), we would have summer bonfires from time to time. During some of those gatherings, off in the distance, we would hear howling. We assumed it was coyotes or some type of wild dog.
WRGB
Motorcyclist dies in crash involving other vehicle in Wilton
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, a Gansevoort man has died after a Friday morning crash. On Sunday, the sheriff's office confirmed the motorcyclist as 31-year-old Jeffrey Leighton. Back on August 12th, just before 9:00 AM, Leighton was involved in a crash with another...
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
Two plead guilty for 2021 death at Colonie Motel 6
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Xiaa Price last May at the Motel 6 in Colonie pleaded guilty Monday morning to separate charges. 25-year-old Paul Streeks and 46-year-old Kenneth Spencer took plea deals to be convicted on lesser charges in connection with Price’s death. Streeks appeared in the […]
