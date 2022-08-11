ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Social media model charged with murdering boyfriend at their Miami apartment

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
HILO, Hawaii [AP] — Social media model Courtney Clenney has been charged with murdering her boyfriend in their Miami apartment in April, law enforcement said.

Hawaii County police said in a statement they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service as they arrested the 26-year-old in Laupahoehoe, which is on the Big Island.

Officers used an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida, The Associated Press reported.

Clenney is being held at the East Hawaii Detention Center while she waits for her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday, police said.

The police statement gave no details about the accusations against her, but the Miami Herald reported that Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in April.

Frank Prieto, her Miami defense lawyer, told the Miami Herald that she was in Hawaii while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to AP.

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Prieto said. “We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
