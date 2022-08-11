ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Minnesota Man Killed After Striking Barricade in Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Woodbury man was killed after crashing in Red Wing late Sunday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s accident reports says 54-year-old Kenneth Fritze was traveling south on Hwy. 63 across the bridge into Red Wing when he hit a roadside barricade and was ejected from the vehicle shortly before midnight.
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver, 54, ejected from vehicle in Red Wing lift bridge crash

RED WING, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man died in a crash on the Red Wing lift bridge late Sunday evening.The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m., and involved a Subaru Forester traveling south along Highway 63.When the vehicle crossed the bridge, it came in contact with a roadside barrier, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The driver was ejected.Authorities don't believe the driver, a 54-year-old Woodbury man, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.The crash remains under investigation.
RED WING, MN
wiproud.com

Eau Claire man leads police on multiple chases

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 22-year-old man is arrested after leading police on multiple chases in Eau Claire County. Last night, Altoona police tried to stop a vehicle. The driver got away from the officer. An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy found the vehicle in a neighborhood near...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
KCRG.com

Multiple injuries after vehicle crashes into Decorah restaurant

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at approximately 10:10 am, Decorah Police received multiple 911 calls and reports of a motor vehicle driving into Family Table Restaurant in the 800 block of Mechanic Street. Investigators say 86-year-old Laura Boice was pulling into a parking spot on the south end of the...
wizmnews.com

Suspect in West Salem overdose death is jailed in La Crosse

An Arkansas man charged with reckless homicide in a drug overdose case has now arrived at the La Crosse County jail. Lathan Foster was booked in the jail on Friday, more than two weeks after being arrested in Arkansas for the December death of Jeremy Pittman of West Salem. Foster is likely to appear in court on Monday.
cwbradio.com

Augusta Woman Arrested For Suspected Drug Use Around Children

A woman has been arrested for suspected drug use around her children. According to the August Police Department, on July 29th, just before 5pm, they were requested to assist the Eau Claire County Human Services and Department of Human Services with a home visit. Authorities made contact with 26-year-old Markie Geske at her home. Authorities stated she was uncooperative and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. She allowed DHS to enter her home, but would not submit a drug test.
AUGUSTA, WI
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in Goodhue County crash identified

(ABC 6 News) - An 18-year-old Zumbrota woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County early Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at 8:48 a.m. at the intersection of Co. Road 1 and Highway 60 just east of Bombay in Goodhue County. MSP...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
winonapost.com

First monkeypox case found in La Crosse County

On August 10, 2022, the first case of orthopoxvirus (monkeypox) was identified in La Crosse County, Wis. La Crosse County is working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and other partners on disease investigation follow-up. While risk to the public remains very low at this time, individuals should be...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Eau Claire girl; Katherine Ertz last seen Aug. 1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Katherine Ertz was last seen nearly two weeks ago on August 1, 2022, when she left a friend’s home and did not return. No one has seen or heard from her since.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Y-105FM

Seven Arrested in Drug-Related Rochester Police Raid

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested seven people after executing search warrants related to a drug investigation Wednesday. A police spokesperson said officers searched five rooms at the Motel 6 around 4 p.m. The Emergency Response Unit, Criminal Interdiction Unit and Patrol collaborated on the effort. The warrants were...
KFIL Radio

Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Meth Discovery Leads to Drug Sale Charges Against Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop resulted in the drug arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday. 44-year-old Ryan Holmseth is facing four felony drug charges after officers found a bag that contained methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana, digital scales and empty baggies in the vehicle he was driving. The criminal complaint indicates the Rochester police officer, who involved in the arrest, was randomly checking license plates of passing vehicles in southeast Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Charged For Assaulting Infant and Woman

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly entering his ex-girlfriend's residence and assaulting her and a baby. The criminal complaint against 51-year-old Jermaine Johnson Sr. says officers responded to the report of a domestic assault in southeast Rochester on Sunday. A woman at the residence told officers Johnson allegedly entered her apartment after the two had been arguing over text.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Names, charges released for those arrested at Motel 6

On Wednesday, Rochester police also arrested 19-year-old Charles Harrison Hadler of Lake City, and referred charges of 5th-degree controlled substance crime. 30-year-old Heather Nicole Nery of Rochester, who appeared in court Friday, Aug. 12, is accused of 5th-degree drug possession. Police claim that Nery had needles and about 4.7 grams of methamphetamine in her possession on Wednesday.
ROCHESTER, MN

