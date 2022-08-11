Read full article on original website
Driver Killed, Passenger Severely Burned in Olmsted County Motorcycle Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery motorcycle crash that left a Kellogg man dead and a Millville woman severely burned. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle in the north ditch on 75th St....
Minnesota Man Killed After Striking Barricade in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Woodbury man was killed after crashing in Red Wing late Sunday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s accident reports says 54-year-old Kenneth Fritze was traveling south on Hwy. 63 across the bridge into Red Wing when he hit a roadside barricade and was ejected from the vehicle shortly before midnight.
Man, 44, suffers accidental gunshot wound after shooting in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 44-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an accidental shooting at a gun range. The sheriff's office said it happened Sunday afternoon at the Southeast Sportsman Club. The man shot off the tip of his finger during a shooting with a .22 rifle. He...
Man killed after hitting bridge in Red Wing, fatal Corvette crash in St. Louis County
(Red Wing MN-) A Woodbury man was killed in a crash in Red Wing last night. The state patrol says at 11:24 p.m. a 54-year-old man was driving a small SUV southbound across the Highway 63 Bridge when he hit a concrete roadside barrier. The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash. No names released at this time.
Driver, 54, ejected from vehicle in Red Wing lift bridge crash
RED WING, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man died in a crash on the Red Wing lift bridge late Sunday evening.The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m., and involved a Subaru Forester traveling south along Highway 63.When the vehicle crossed the bridge, it came in contact with a roadside barrier, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The driver was ejected.Authorities don't believe the driver, a 54-year-old Woodbury man, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.The crash remains under investigation.
Eau Claire man leads police on multiple chases
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 22-year-old man is arrested after leading police on multiple chases in Eau Claire County. Last night, Altoona police tried to stop a vehicle. The driver got away from the officer. An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy found the vehicle in a neighborhood near...
Man arrested in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose extradited to La Crosse County from Arkansas
The suspect of a West Salem homicide is behind bars. According to online records, police arrested 23-year-old Lathan Foster in Arkansas.
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responds to multiple-vehicle crash
TOWNSHIP OF MILTON, Wis. (WEAU) [UPDATE 10:04 p.m.] - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash is cleared as of 10:04 p.m. No other details were immediately available. TOWNSHIP OF MILTON, Wis. (WEAU) [UPDATE 8:36 p.m.] - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says one lane of traffic is...
La Crosse County jail inmate attempts suicide
According to Sheriff Jeff Wolf, early Sunday morning a correctional officer found the inmate unresponsive. Jail staff and a nurse started live-saving measures before the inmate was transported to a local hospital and admitted for advanced care.
Multiple injuries after vehicle crashes into Decorah restaurant
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at approximately 10:10 am, Decorah Police received multiple 911 calls and reports of a motor vehicle driving into Family Table Restaurant in the 800 block of Mechanic Street. Investigators say 86-year-old Laura Boice was pulling into a parking spot on the south end of the...
Suspect in West Salem overdose death is jailed in La Crosse
An Arkansas man charged with reckless homicide in a drug overdose case has now arrived at the La Crosse County jail. Lathan Foster was booked in the jail on Friday, more than two weeks after being arrested in Arkansas for the December death of Jeremy Pittman of West Salem. Foster is likely to appear in court on Monday.
Augusta Woman Arrested For Suspected Drug Use Around Children
A woman has been arrested for suspected drug use around her children. According to the August Police Department, on July 29th, just before 5pm, they were requested to assist the Eau Claire County Human Services and Department of Human Services with a home visit. Authorities made contact with 26-year-old Markie Geske at her home. Authorities stated she was uncooperative and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. She allowed DHS to enter her home, but would not submit a drug test.
UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in Goodhue County crash identified
(ABC 6 News) - An 18-year-old Zumbrota woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County early Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at 8:48 a.m. at the intersection of Co. Road 1 and Highway 60 just east of Bombay in Goodhue County. MSP...
First monkeypox case found in La Crosse County
On August 10, 2022, the first case of orthopoxvirus (monkeypox) was identified in La Crosse County, Wis. La Crosse County is working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and other partners on disease investigation follow-up. While risk to the public remains very low at this time, individuals should be...
Missing Eau Claire girl; Katherine Ertz last seen Aug. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Katherine Ertz was last seen nearly two weeks ago on August 1, 2022, when she left a friend’s home and did not return. No one has seen or heard from her since.
Seven Arrested in Drug-Related Rochester Police Raid
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested seven people after executing search warrants related to a drug investigation Wednesday. A police spokesperson said officers searched five rooms at the Motel 6 around 4 p.m. The Emergency Response Unit, Criminal Interdiction Unit and Patrol collaborated on the effort. The warrants were...
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
Meth Discovery Leads to Drug Sale Charges Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop resulted in the drug arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday. 44-year-old Ryan Holmseth is facing four felony drug charges after officers found a bag that contained methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana, digital scales and empty baggies in the vehicle he was driving. The criminal complaint indicates the Rochester police officer, who involved in the arrest, was randomly checking license plates of passing vehicles in southeast Rochester.
Rochester Man Charged For Assaulting Infant and Woman
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly entering his ex-girlfriend's residence and assaulting her and a baby. The criminal complaint against 51-year-old Jermaine Johnson Sr. says officers responded to the report of a domestic assault in southeast Rochester on Sunday. A woman at the residence told officers Johnson allegedly entered her apartment after the two had been arguing over text.
UPDATE: Names, charges released for those arrested at Motel 6
On Wednesday, Rochester police also arrested 19-year-old Charles Harrison Hadler of Lake City, and referred charges of 5th-degree controlled substance crime. 30-year-old Heather Nicole Nery of Rochester, who appeared in court Friday, Aug. 12, is accused of 5th-degree drug possession. Police claim that Nery had needles and about 4.7 grams of methamphetamine in her possession on Wednesday.
