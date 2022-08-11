Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Victims identified in West Mercer Avenue double homicide
UPDATE (August 16, 10 a.m.):. The Albany Police Department says that the two men shot multiple times Monday night were identified at 25-year-old Alonzo Jones Jr. and 20-year-old Keshawn Griffin. The investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY:. Two men have been killed following a shooting in Albany Monday night. Albany...
southgatv.com
Two killed in Albany shooting; suspect on the loose
ALBANY, GA– Albany Police responded to the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue around 9:15 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two male subjects both suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley telling South...
wfxl.com
No injuries after bullet passes through several walls and cabinets in Dougherty Co. home
No injuries were reported in a Saturday night shooting. Dougherty County police responded to the 3200 block of Sylvester Highway just before 10:45 p.m. Police say that a caller reported than an unknown person fired a bullet through their back door window that travelled through several walls and cabinets, but no one was hit.
wfxl.com
Police need community help to identify duo seen on camera at Olivia Street burglary
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspects in the video for a burglary that occurred in the 2500 block of Olivia Street. Surveillance camera video shows two males, one wearing red and black pants, with a white shirt and...
wfxl.com
Man, teen wanted for alleged armed robbery in Newton are in custody
Baker County Sheriff Dana Meade says that Sims and Keith were taken into custody in Dougherty County Monday afternoon. The two will be taken turned over and taken to jail where they are charged with two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and cruelty to a child, third degree.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests 57-Year-Old Gracie Earline Riley on Felony Drug Charges on August 13, 2022
A Chipley woman is facing felony drug charges after the Washington County Drug Task Force executed a Violation of Parole warrant at her home on Shannon Lane. This morning, Task Force investigators from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department entered the home and found narcotics within in the home.
WALB 10
Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of West Residence Avenue around 8 a.m. Shannon Hammock, 45, was found and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body will be sent to the crime...
wfxl.com
13 students charged following fight at Early County High School
13 students were removed from the Early County High School premises after a large fight broke out at the school. The Early County Sheriff's Office and the Blakely Police Department responded to school on Thursday, August 11 in reference to a large student fight. 13 students were involved in the...
WALB 10
2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Two vehicle crash on Ross Clark Circle leaves 1 dead
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was pronounced dead on the scene after an early Monday morning crash. The driver of the older model Dodge, Foy Wambles, 79, of Dothan, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dothan Fire Department. This is an ongoing investigation by the...
wdhn.com
Friends continue to seek justice for the death of a Houston County woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County woman would have celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, but she was shot and killed a little more than a month ago. Now her family is trying to make sure she is remembered and that there is justice. “We want him to...
WCTV
Three people injured following shooting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Sunday evening shooting that injured multiple people, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. The incident happened on the 200 Block of Dixie Drive in Tallahassee after 6 p.m. The suspect and one other person confronted a resident about an incident. A fight...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 12-14, 2022
Nikolaus Rabon, 19, Grand Ridge, Florida: Grand theft motor vehicle, criminal mischief more than $1,000: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Atkins, 39, Quincy, Florida: Battery domestic violence, resisting officer without violence, sex offender violation: Sneads Police Department. Hansford Griffis, 51, Marianna, Florida: Habitual driving while license suspended: Florida Highway...
wdhn.com
DPD: Multiple guns stolen from a local business
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is looking for suspects who they say stole multiple firearms from a business on South Oates street late Friday night. Police say suspects drove a vehicle into a business on the 3000 block of South Oates Street that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.
wfxl.com
1 arrested after traffic stop turns into foot chase
One man is facing drug and traffic violation charges following a foot pursuit with local and state agencies. On Monday, August 8, at 11:00 p.m., the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit assisted a Georgia State Patrol Trooper at the intersection of Schley Avenue and Wilmar Lane in reference to a foot pursuit and possible drugs being located.
UPDATE: Tallahassee Police Department makes arrest in stabbing incident
One Tallahassee male was hospitalized due to being stabbed in his home early Friday morning, TPD says.
WCTV
TPD arrest suspect in apartment stabbing, victim expected to survive
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police arrested a man in connection with a stabbing inside an apartment Friday, according to an agency incident report. TPD arrested 27-year-old Montana Wade the same day they say he entered a home at Camden Place Apartments on West Tharpe Street and stabbed a person with a knife. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is now in stable condition and is expected to recover.
wtvy.com
Facebook scams target Henry County residents
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police across the country are speaking out against recent social media scams, including right here in the Wiregrass. Community members in Henry County are being targeted on Facebook almost every day. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says this has been going on for three or four...
WCTV
An overnight shooting in Tallahassee leaves one man injured
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was injured in a shooting in the 1500 block of High Road. Officers responded to the call just after 4:30 Sunday morning at the Seminole Grand Apartments. TPD says the victim is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, no...
WJHG-TV
Suspect in home invasion arrested
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man involved in a home burglary in Jackson county has been arrested and charged. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s officials, they received a report on April 16th around 4:55 a.m. of a burglary of a residence on Hummingbird Road in Jackson County. When...
